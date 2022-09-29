Are the Social Security Offices in Florida Open After Hurricane Ian?

Hurricane Ian remained a destructive force in Florida early Thursday after making landfall in the southwestern part of the state on Wednesday afternoon, Sept. 28.

Although the hurricane has been downgraded to a tropical storm and winds have calmed to about 65 miles an hour from a peak of 150 mph, authorities reported heavy rain and flooding in the Orlando metro area early Thursday, CNN reported. Eight to 12 inches of rain had already fallen across the state, and up to 20 inches in total were expected in some areas. Meanwhile, almost 2.5 million customers were reportedly without power.

The massive storm caused government agencies, including Social Security offices, to close, cancel or suspend numerous services. Nearly three dozen Social Security field offices were closed as of late Wednesday, according to the Social Security Administration website. As of early Thursday morning, however, the Social Security website stated that all Florida offices were open. To confirm that your local office is open, call 800-772-1213.

For more information on Social Security closings in Florida and other states affected by the hurricane, visit the agency’s emergency page. The SSA strongly encourages customers to go online, call for help and schedule appointments in advance.

