Retirement / Social Security

Are the Social Security Offices in Florida Open After Hurricane Ian?

Vance Cariaga

Vance Cariaga

Daily life, New York, USA - 12 Apr 2020
John Nacion / NurPhoto / Shutterstock.com

Hurricane Ian remained a destructive force in Florida early Thursday after making landfall in the southwestern part of the state on Wednesday afternoon, Sept. 28.

Although the hurricane has been downgraded to a tropical storm and winds have calmed to about 65 miles an hour from a peak of 150 mph, authorities reported heavy rain and flooding in the Orlando metro area early Thursday, CNN reported. Eight to 12 inches of rain had already fallen across the state, and up to 20 inches in total were expected in some areas. Meanwhile, almost 2.5 million customers were reportedly without power.

The massive storm caused government agencies, including Social Security offices, to close, cancel or suspend numerous services. Nearly three dozen Social Security field offices were closed as of late Wednesday, according to the Social Security Administration website. As of early Thursday morning, however, the Social Security website stated that all Florida offices were open. To confirm that your local office is open, call 800-772-1213.

For more information on Social Security closings in Florida and other states affected by the hurricane, visit the agency’s emergency page. The SSA strongly encourages customers to go online, call for help and schedule appointments in advance.

Vance Cariaga is a London-based writer, editor and journalist who previously held staff positions at Investor’s Business Daily, The Charlotte Business Journal and The Charlotte Observer. His work also appeared in Charlotte Magazine, Street & Smith’s Sports Business Journal and Business North Carolina magazine. He holds a B.A. in English from Appalachian State University and studied journalism at the University of South Carolina. His reporting earned awards from the North Carolina Press Association, the Green Eyeshade Awards and AlterNet. In addition to journalism, he has worked in banking, accounting and restaurant management. A native of North Carolina who also writes fiction, Vance’s short story, “Saint Christopher,” placed second in the 2019 Writer’s Digest Short Short Story Competition. Two of his short stories appear in With One Eye on the Cows, an anthology published by Ad Hoc Fiction in 2019. His debut novel, Voodoo Hideaway, was published in 2021 by Atmosphere Press.
