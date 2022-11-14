Are Social Security Offices Open on Black Friday?

J. Michael Jones / Getty Images

It’s rare that a shopping holiday influences office closures outside its industry, but you can’t underestimate the power and allure of Black Friday. While shoppers will be in retail heaven on Nov. 25, those requiring the services of the Social Security Administration (SSA) in person will be out of luck.

Social Security: No Matter Your Age, Do Not Claim Benefits Until You Reach This Milestone

Social Security: Why Not Everyone Will Get An 8.7% COLA Increase in 2023

Although it is not listed as one of the 11 federal holidays on which its offices are closed (which includes Thanksgiving Day on Nov. 24), Social Security offices will not be open on Black Friday.

The only Social Security offices open on Black Friday will be those holding in-person hearings. So, if you have a pending appeal hearing scheduled for Nov. 25 in person, it is still happening.

However, as the SSA notes, it’s never been easier to do business with them online. Plenty of questions about retirement, disability, SSI and Medicare benefits can be answered online through a client’s my Social Security account and on the SSA website and the Social Security Matters blog.

Retire Comfortably

Signing up for my Social Security account will open immediate and convenient access to important information and resources about your retirement benefits, whether you are planning for your future or managing your present benefits.

Even if you aren’t receiving benefits, you can check your application status and get retirement benefit estimates for you and your spouse through my Social Security. If you are already receiving benefits, you can change your address or direct deposit information, access a Social Security 1099 (SSA-1099) form, print out a verification letter and switch to electronic notices. And my Social Security is the fastest way to get a replacement card. Online applications for retirement benefits take as little as 15 minutes to complete and submit.

Take Our Poll: Are You Concerned That Social Security Benefits Will Be Reduced During Your Lifetime?

With the exception of essential services like air traffic control and fire services, most federal, state and local government offices are closed the day after Thanksgiving. Post offices are open (and carriers are delivering), as are most banks and credit unions (if your state doesn’t consider Black Friday a holiday). Black Friday is a stock market holiday but stock exchanges are open for business until 2 p.m. EST only (the NYSE and Nasdaq close at 1 p.m. EST).

Retire Comfortably

More From GOBankingRates