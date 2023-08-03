Advertiser Disclosure
Retirement / Social Security

How Big Is Nancy Pelosi’s Social Security Check?

3 min Read
By David Nadelle
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock (13815875um)Nancy PelosiVanity Fair Oscar Party, Arrivals, Los Angeles, California, USA - 12 Mar 2023.
Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock / Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

Being a member of Congress comes with a slew of financial perks. In addition to a rewarding salary, U.S. representatives and senators receive lifetime pensions and a taxpayer-matched savings plan with contributions of up to 5% of salary, per Forbes.

They are also eligible for Social Security benefits, intended to provide a safety net for all retirees. The benefit amount is determined by the individual’s work history and the amount they have contributed to the Social Security system through payroll taxes. Social Security is available to individuals who have paid enough into the system to be eligible, regardless of their wealth or income level.

Although the amount of Social Security one receives is a private matter dependent on personal financial information and may not be publicly disclosed, one can assume that many high-ranking politicians max out when they choose to receive it.

At 83, Nancy Pelosi has represented San Francisco in Congress for more that 36 years and is the first and only woman in U.S. history to hold the position of Speaker of the United States House of Representatives, serving from 2007 to 2011 and again from 2019 to 2023.

Are You Retirement Ready?

Pelosi, once the most highly compensated member of Congress with an annual salary of $223,500 while House speaker, will reap a substantial public pension and potentially $1 million when she cashes out money from her federal saving account.

She is also entitled to collect Social Security. Assuming a maximum benefit of $4,555 if she begins collecting in 2023, she’ll receive $54,660 each year.

Before 1984, federal civil service employees and members of Congress didn’t pay into Social Security and were ineligible for benefits. However, members first elected in 1984 or later are covered automatically under the Federal Employees’ Retirement System (FERS) and also are entitled to collect Social Security benefits. Pelosi was elected in 1987.

All members of Congress serving prior to September 30, 2003, may decline FERS coverage, but representatives who entered office on or after September 30, 2003, cannot opt out of making employee contributions, although they don’t have to collect their benefits, according to the Congressional Research Service. 

Ultimately, the decision to collect Social Security benefits is a personal one. For some wealthy people, other sources of income are so considerable that they forego drawing Social Security.

And Pelosi and her husband, Paul, certainly have other sources of income. While Open Secrets had her estimated net worth at over $114 million in 2018, Celebrity Net Worth estimates her net worth to be $120 million now.

Are You Retirement Ready?

More From GOBankingRates

Related Content

How Big Is Donald Trump’s Social Security Check?

Social Security

How Big Is Donald Trump's Social Security Check?

August 02, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Social Security Schedule: When Benefits Will Arrive in August 2023

Social Security

Social Security Schedule: When Benefits Will Arrive in August 2023

August 02, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

I’m a Financial Planning Expert: Here Are My Best Tips for Living Off of Social Security

Social Security

I'm a Financial Planning Expert: Here Are My Best Tips for Living Off of Social Security

August 02, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

I’m a Retirement Planning Expert: Here Are 4 Reasons Gen Z Should Not Expect Social Security

Social Security

I'm a Retirement Planning Expert: Here Are 4 Reasons Gen Z Should Not Expect Social Security

August 01, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

I’m a Social Security Expert: Here’s What Your Benefit Should Be in 5 Years

Social Security

I'm a Social Security Expert: Here's What Your Benefit Should Be in 5 Years

August 02, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Financial Experts: Here’s What You Should Consider Before Investing Your Social Security Check

Social Security

Financial Experts: Here's What You Should Consider Before Investing Your Social Security Check

August 01, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

15 Best Places To Live on Only a Social Security Check

Social Security

15 Best Places To Live on Only a Social Security Check

August 01, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Social Security: You Won’t Get Two SSI Checks in August — Here’s Why

Social Security

Social Security: You Won't Get Two SSI Checks in August -- Here's Why

August 01, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Social Security: Get an Advance on Your Monthly Payment With No Additional Costs Through This Online Bank

Social Security

Social Security: Get an Advance on Your Monthly Payment With No Additional Costs Through This Online Bank

August 01, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

11 Social Security Mistakes That Can Cost You a Fortune

Social Security

11 Social Security Mistakes That Can Cost You a Fortune

August 01, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

10 States To Avoid If You’re Living on Just a Social Security Check

Social Security

10 States To Avoid If You're Living on Just a Social Security Check

August 01, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Suze Orman Says You Need ‘To Plan for Retirement as If Social Security Won’t Exist’ — Here’s How

Social Security

Suze Orman Says You Need 'To Plan for Retirement as If Social Security Won't Exist' -- Here's How

July 31, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Social Security: What Happens If I Don’t Have 40 Credits?

Social Security

Social Security: What Happens If I Don't Have 40 Credits?

July 31, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

How Many Hours Can You Work and Still Collect Social Security?

Social Security

How Many Hours Can You Work and Still Collect Social Security?

July 31, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

How Big Is Mitch McConnell’s Social Security Check?

Social Security

How Big Is Mitch McConnell's Social Security Check?

July 31, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

These Generations Feel They Need To Earn $100K or More To Feel Financially Stable — Except Boomers

Social Security

These Generations Feel They Need To Earn $100K or More To Feel Financially Stable -- Except Boomers

July 31, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

BEFORE YOU GO

See Today's Best
Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!