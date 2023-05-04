Categories

Retirement / Social Security

The Harsh Realities of Living on the Average Social Security Check

Vance Cariaga

By Vance Cariaga

An elderly woman fills the bill on utility bills.
DimaBerkut / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Imagine that you left one job for another and immediately took a 58% pay cut. That’s what many seniors face when they leave the workforce and start drawing Social Security retirement benefits.

The average Social Security payment for retired workers is $1,825 a month, according to the Social Security Administration. During the first quarter of 2023, median earnings for full-time workers were $1,100 a week or about $4,400 a month, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics recently reported. That’s roughly 65% more than what you get with the average Social Security payment.

If you want an idea of how small an $1,825 monthly check is, consider this: It is not much more than the federal poverty level for a family of two, which comes to about $1,643 a month, according to Healthcare.gov.

The average Social Security check isn’t going to make much of a dent when it comes to paying the bills. A new report from Rent.com found that the median national rent alone is $1,937 a month. As recently as 2021 — before last year’s soaring inflation rate kicked in — average monthly expenditures for U.S. households were $5,577, according to the latest BLS data. For individuals, average expenditures came to about $3,400 a month, according to data from the St. Louis Fed.

Needless to say, depending on Social Security alone is nearly impossible for most Americans — yet the SSA estimates that 12% of elderly men and 15% of elderly women rely on Social Security for 90% or more of their income.

These numbers underscore the importance of building retirement savings before you leave the workforce. As The Motley Fool reported, even if you save only $100 a month in an IRA or 401(k) over a period of 30 years, you’ll end up with around $136,000, assuming an average annual return of 8%, or slightly less than the stock market’s average.

Stretched over 19 years — the average lifespan beyond age 65 in the United States — that $136,000 equals about $7,158 a year or just less than $600 a month. It might not sound like much, but it can come in very handy when you live on a tight budget.

In addition to building retirement savings, it’s also important to get into the habit of living on a fixed-income budget. One step many seniors take is to move to more affordable areas when they retire.

Your next step should be to craft a detailed budget that assigns a place for every dollar that comes in. This not only helps you avoid going into debt, but it also gives you a good idea of spending areas you need to cut back on.

If you find that you can’t make ends meet in retirement, check out government assistance programs such as Supplemental Security Income (SSI), which provides benefits to low-income Social Security recipients with a disability; and the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), which provides food purchasing assistance to low-income households.

