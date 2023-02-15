Categories

Retirement / Social Security

Medicare: How To Request a Replacement Card

By Selena Fragassi

Worried senior couple using phone while sitting on sofa at home.
DjelicS / Getty Images

Your Medicare card may be one of the most important items in your wallet, helpful for any time you visit a doctor or pharmacy and want to show your benefit information.

But, like the other cards you carry, it can be lost, destroyed or even stolen. When that happens, don’t fret. It’s easy to apply for a new Medicare card from the Social Security Administration. 

There are a few options to do so:

  • Request a replacement from your online my Social Security account. Sign into your account or create create one here. Then head to the Medicare Enrollment Detail area of the website and click on the link that reads “Replace your Medicare Card.” Next, select the option for “Mail My Replacement Medicare Card.” Fill in a few pieces of information, making sure your address is current, and look forward to receiving your replacement card within 30 days.
  • Request a card by phone. If you don’t have a my Social Security account, or you would like the assistance of a real representative, simply call 800-MEDICARE (800-633-4227, or TTY 877-486-2048) where they can take down the details.
  • Print out a temporary copy of your card. If you are signed up for an online Medicare account at mymedicare.gov, you can sign into your account and print out a temporary card while waiting for your replacement card to arrive.

