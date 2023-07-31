Advertiser Disclosure
Retirement / Social Security

How Big Is Mitch McConnell’s Social Security Check?

3 min Read
By David Nadelle
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Michael Brochstein/SOPA Images/Shutterstock (14006394e)Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) speaking at a Senate caucus post policy luncheon press conference at the U.
Michael Brochstein/SOPA Images/Shutterstock / Michael Brochstein/SOPA Images/Shutterstock

Amid an intensifying debate as to how to handle Social Security insolvency as well as his own recent health concerns, 81-year-old Republican Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell has stated that he “plans to serve his full term in the job they overwhelmingly elected him to do,” according to the Associated Press.

A July 26 incident in which McConnell froze during a press briefing has sparked debate about age requirements of high-standing government officials and the health of the minority leader in particular. The episode has fueled rumors that McConnell, who was first elected to the Senate in 1984 and has served as Republican leader since 2007, might step aside from his leadership post before the 119th Congress.

To the general public, McConnell might seem too old to be a serving senator, but as Pew Research notes, the current median age of Senate members is 65.3 years, up from 64.8 in the 117th Congress.

Per CNN, McConnell is the 12th longest-serving senator ever and, at 81, has been eligible for Social Security for almost 20 years. But does he collect it?

Social Security benefits are calculated on an individual basis and can change over time, but they are personal financial information, so the size of Social Security checks is typically a private matter and may not be publicly disclosed.

Are You Retirement Ready?

According to Congressional Research Service, before 1984, federal civil service employees and Members of Congress didn’t pay into Social Security and were therefore ineligible for benefits. However, Members of Congress first elected in 1984 or later are covered automatically under the Federal Employees Retirement System (FERS).

All senators and those congressmen serving as members prior to September 30, 2003, may decline this coverage. Representatives entering office on or after September 30, 2003, cannot elect to be excluded from such coverage. 

If McConnell is collecting Social Security, we can only speculate that he is getting the maximum benefit of $4,555 in 2023 given his substantial government earnings history. If he decides to not run in the next Congress, which begins in 2025, he will earn the maximum benefit and a generous pension when he retires.

Or he may simply forgo collecting Social Security altogether, as is the prerogative of anyone, but especially the wealthy like McConnell who might not need the monthly income during his retirement years.

As the top Republican in the Senate, McConnell earns $193,400 a year. According to Celebrity Net Worth, McConnell’s total assets are estimated at $35 million. Much of this comes from his years earning a competitive government salary and an estimated $5-$25 million that he and his wife, businesswoman and former government official Elaine Chao, inherited following Chao’s mother’s death.  

Are You Retirement Ready?

Social Security benefits are based on an individual’s earnings history and the age at which the person starts claiming benefits. The maximum benefit amount one can receive from Social Security is determined by the Social Security Administration (SSA) and is subject to annual adjustments based on inflation and other factors.

More From GOBankingRates

Related Content

4 Things You Might Not Know About Social Security Spousal Benefits

Social Security

4 Things You Might Not Know About Social Security Spousal Benefits

July 31, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Unretiring? What To Know About Social Security and More If You’re Going Back To Work

Social Security

Unretiring? What To Know About Social Security and More If You're Going Back To Work

July 28, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Experts Propose Tax Cap as Social Security Solution — Which Americans Would Be Most Affected?

Social Security

Experts Propose Tax Cap as Social Security Solution -- Which Americans Would Be Most Affected?

July 30, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

No Social Security for the Rich? Presidential Candidate Says Elon Musk, Warren Buffett and Other Billionaires Don’t Need It

Social Security

No Social Security for the Rich? Presidential Candidate Says Elon Musk, Warren Buffett and Other Billionaires Don't Need It

July 30, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Social Security: No Matter Your Age, Do Not Claim Benefits Until You Reach This Milestone

Social Security

Social Security: No Matter Your Age, Do Not Claim Benefits Until You Reach This Milestone

July 30, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Average Social Security Payment in Every State

Social Security

Average Social Security Payment in Every State

July 30, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

‘Automatic Millionaire’ Author David Bach: Here’s Why You Should Start Collecting Social Security ASAP

Social Security

'Automatic Millionaire' Author David Bach: Here's Why You Should Start Collecting Social Security ASAP

July 30, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Expert Says ‘Stealth Tax’ on Social Security Hurts More Retirees Each Year — How It Works

Social Security

Expert Says 'Stealth Tax' on Social Security Hurts More Retirees Each Year -- How It Works

July 30, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

How Big Is Donald Trump’s Social Security Check?

Social Security

How Big Is Donald Trump's Social Security Check?

July 30, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

4 Social Security Shakeups from Biden That Could Hit Your Wallet by 2024

Social Security

4 Social Security Shakeups from Biden That Could Hit Your Wallet by 2024

July 30, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

If Trump Wins, What Does He Want for the Social Security Program?

Social Security

If Trump Wins, What Does He Want for the Social Security Program?

July 30, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Social Security Cuts: These States Would Be Impacted the Least

Social Security

Social Security Cuts: These States Would Be Impacted the Least

July 30, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Social Security: Latest 2024 COLA Estimate Inches Higher

Social Security

Social Security: Latest 2024 COLA Estimate Inches Higher

July 29, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

6 Big Shakeups to Social Security in 2023

Social Security

6 Big Shakeups to Social Security in 2023

July 29, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

What Is the Social Security ‘Break-Even’ Point? Here’s How To Time Out Delaying Benefits To Achieve It

Social Security

What Is the Social Security 'Break-Even' Point? Here's How To Time Out Delaying Benefits To Achieve It

July 29, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

4 Bizarre Social Security Rules That Could Unravel Your Retirement

Social Security

4 Bizarre Social Security Rules That Could Unravel Your Retirement

July 29, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

BEFORE YOU GO

See Today's Best
Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!