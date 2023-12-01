6 Smart Social Security Strategies for Women

Vadym Pastukh / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Navigating the complexities of Social Security can be particularly challenging for women, given their unique financial circumstances and life expectancies. Two key sources provide valuable insights and strategies to help women maximize their Social Security benefits.

Understanding the Basics

According to Sophia Duffy — JD, CPA, and an associate professor at the American College of Financial Services, as reported on the Social Security Administration’s blog — women often face lower average benefits than men due to typically earning less over their lifetimes. Additionally, changes in marriage rates impact their eligibility for spousal and survivor benefits. Duffy emphasized the importance of understanding how various factors can affect Social Security payments.

The Importance of Strategic Claiming

Duffy outlined several strategies for women:

Delayed claiming: Waiting to claim Social Security benefits until after reaching full retirement age can significantly increase monthly payments. This is particularly beneficial for those with other retirement income sources, like a 401(k) or IRA.

Waiting to claim Social Security benefits until after reaching full retirement age can significantly increase monthly payments. This is particularly beneficial for those with other retirement income sources, like a 401(k) or IRA. Spousal benefits: Married women can claim spousal benefits, even if they have worked less than 10 years. The strategy should consider both partners’ benefits, with the suggestion to claim the lower-earning spouse’s benefits first.

Married women can claim spousal benefits, even if they have worked less than 10 years. The strategy should consider both partners’ benefits, with the suggestion to claim the lower-earning spouse’s benefits first. Survivor benefits: Widows can claim up to 100% of their deceased spouse’s benefits, depending on various factors like their own benefits and whether the spouse was receiving benefits before passing.

Widows can claim up to 100% of their deceased spouse’s benefits, depending on various factors like their own benefits and whether the spouse was receiving benefits before passing. Divorce considerations: Women divorced after at least 10 years of marriage can claim spousal benefits at age 62, provided they haven’t remarried and their ex-spouse’s benefits are higher than their own.

Are You Retirement Ready?

Ex-Spouse Benefits and More Strategies Women Might Consider Concerning Social Security

Nevenka Vrdoljak, managing director at Bank of America Merrill Lynch, offered additional strategies, as highlighted on the Merrill blog:

Maximizing benefits: Waiting as long as possible to claim benefits can significantly increase the payout. For example, a woman entitled to $18,000 yearly at age 67 could see her benefit rise to $22,320 if she waits until age 70.

Waiting as long as possible to claim benefits can significantly increase the payout. For example, a woman entitled to $18,000 yearly at age 67 could see her benefit rise to $22,320 if she waits until age 70. Coordinating with spouse: For married couples, especially where one spouse has much lower benefits, coordinating claims can maximize income. This might involve the lower-earning spouse claiming reduced retirement benefits early and then switching to spousal benefits later.

For women, smart Social Security strategies involve a mix of delaying benefits, understanding spousal and survivor benefits, and considering the impact of marital status changes. Both the Social Security Administration’s blog and Merrill Lynch’s insights offer valuable guidance, underscoring the importance of personalized planning to ensure financial security in retirement.

Editor's note: This article was produced via automated technology and then fine-tuned and verified for accuracy by a member of GOBankingRates' editorial team.

