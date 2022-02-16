Social Security: Can I Use My Social Security Statement as Proof of Income?

Your Social Security statement gives you access to estimates for retirement, disability and survivor benefits you and your family may be eligible for and shows your earnings history and how much you’ve paid in Social Security and Medicare taxes. Your Social Security statement can also be used as proof of income.

This proof may be necessary you apply for a loan, such as a mortgage, or for government assistance, such as subsidized housing or energy assistance, AARP reported. You can also use your Social Security statement to prove that you don’t receive benefits, that you have have applied for benefits or have never received Social Security benefits or Supplemental Security Income.

Your Social Security statement may go by other names, such as “budget letter,” “benefits letter,” “proof of income letter” or “proof of award letter.”

To request a copy, log into your “mySocialSecurity” online account. Select the link “Get a Benefit Verification Letter,” and then “Customize Your Letter,” AARP advised. Select the information you want to include and click “Apply to Letter.” You can print the letter or save a copy online.

If you don’t already have an account, you can create one one from the mySocialSecurity page. The system will prompt you for some personal information to verify your identity, a username and password. The SSA says it implements strict verification and security features to keep your information safe.

You can also call Social Security at 800-772-1213 or contact your local Social Security office. Keep in mind that local Social Security offices are closed to walk-in visits due to the pandemic but are on track to reopen on March 30.

