Social Security Disability: Do Your Children Receive Benefits If You Become Disabled?

LordHenriVoton / iStock.com

When facing a disability, the financial impact can be overwhelming. Fortunately, the Social Security Administration offers support in the form of disability benefits. But what about your children? Will they receive benefits if you become disabled?

Here’s what you need to know about eligibility criteria, the application process, benefit amounts, and duration of benefits for children of disabled adults.

Understanding Children’s Benefits

Social Security disability benefits can provide crucial assistance for your children during challenging times. The Social Security Administration acknowledges the financial strain faced by families when a parent or guardian becomes disabled. To alleviate this burden, they provide benefits to eligible children of disabled adults. These benefits, known as auxiliary benefits, are funded by the taxes paid by the disabled individual while working.

Eligibility Requirements for Children’s Benefits

To qualify for children’s benefits, certain criteria must be met:

Are You Retirement Ready?

Relationship to the disabled adult. Your biological children, adopted children, dependent stepchildren, or grandchildren may be eligible for benefits.

Age. Your child must be unmarried and under the age of 18. However, there are exceptions for children who are full-time high school students and those who have a disability that occurred before the age of 22.

It’s important to note that eligibility for children’s benefits differs depending on whether you receive Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI) or Supplemental Security Income (SSI) benefits.

Children’s Benefits in SSDI Cases

If you are approved for SSDI benefits, your children may also receive benefits until the age of 18 or 19, regardless of whether they have a disability. The benefit amount for children is typically up to 50% of your SSDI benefit. However, there is a limit on the total family benefit amount, ranging from 150% to 180% of the your benefit. If the total family benefit exceeds this limit, each child’s benefit will be proportionately reduced to meet the threshold.

Are You Retirement Ready?

To apply for children’s benefits in SSDI cases, you can complete the application at the same time you apply for your own benefits. The application requires birth certificates and Social Security numbers for you and your child. If your child is a full-time high school student over the age of 18, proof of school enrollment may also be required.

Children’s Benefits in SSI Cases

Children’s benefits are not available for SSI recipients. Unlike SSDI, SSI benefits are based on financial need and only provide benefits to the disabled individual. However, children with disabilities may be eligible for disability benefits under the SSI program.

Additional Considerations for Grandchildren

Grandparents who are raising grandchildren or step-grandchildren may also qualify for dependent benefits on their behalf. This includes situations where the biological parents are deceased or disabled, the grandparent provides regular support to the grandchild, and the grandchild has lived with the grandparent for a specified period.

In cases where grandparents adopt the grandchildren, they are considered the parents of the children. The grandchildren would be covered under the same rules as biological or adopted children.

Are You Retirement Ready?

Applying for Children’s Benefits

To apply for children’s benefits, contact the Social Security Administration at 800-772-1213 and schedule an appointment. During the application process, you will need to provide your Social Security number, your child’s Social Security number, and your child’s birth certificate. Additional documentation may be required depending on specific circumstances, such as proof of school enrollment or proof of residency.

Benefit Amounts for Children

The amount of children’s benefits in SSDI cases is determined by your SSDI benefit amount. Generally, children can receive up to 50% of your SSDI benefit. However, the total family benefit is subject to the aforementioned limit of 150% to 180% of your benefit. If the family benefit exceeds this limit, each child’s benefit will be adjusted proportionately to ensure compliance.

Duration of Children’s Benefits

Children’s benefits in SSDI cases generally continue until the child reaches the age of 18. However, if the child is a full-time high school student, benefits may continue until graduation or until two months after turning 19, whichever occurs first. On the other hand, if the child has a disability that occurred before the age of 22, their monthly dependent benefit can continue indefinitely under the “disabled adult child benefits” category.

How Death Affects Your Child’s Benefit

Your child may be eligible for survivors’ benefits if you die. The eligibility criteria and duration of survivors’ benefits are generally the same as those for children’s benefits. Contact the Social Security Administration to understand the specific details and requirements in these circumstances.

Are You Retirement Ready?

Consult a Social Security Disability Attorney

Navigating the application process and understanding the complexities of Social Security disability benefits can be challenging. If you encounter any difficulties or have questions, it’s advisable to seek assistance from an experienced Social Security disability attorney. They can guide you through the process, ensure you meet all requirements, and increase your chances of receiving benefits.

The Bottom Line

If you become disabled and receive Social Security Disability Insurance benefits, your children may also be eligible for payments. These benefits can provide crucial financial support for your children during difficult times.

More From GOBankingRates

Are You Retirement Ready?

Editor’s note: This article was produced via automated technology and then fine-tuned and verified for accuracy by a member of GOBankingRates’ editorial team.