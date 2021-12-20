Social Security: Find Out How You Can Get Expedited Reinstatement of Disability Benefits

Expedited reinstatement, or EXR, is a Social Security provision that extends financial assistance to those who go off disability benefits because they’ve returned to work.

Through EXR, those who were already receiving disability benefits may be able to quickly reinstate disability payments if their medical condition forces them to stop or reduce work again.

According to the Social Security Administration, if your benefits ended because you worked and had earnings, you can request that your benefits start again without having to complete a new application. While the SSA determines whether or not you can get benefits again, they can give you temporary benefits for up to 6 months.

You are eligible for EXR credits if you are an SSDI or SSI beneficiary who:

Stopped receiving benefits because of earnings from work

Is unable to work or perform substantial gainful activity

Is disabled because of an impairment(s) that is the same as or related to the impairment(s) that allowed you to get benefits earlier

Makes the request within five years from the month your benefits ended

These temporary, or provisional, benefits can be paid once you request EXR credits. They will include cash payments and Medicare/Medicaid coverage. These typically do not need to be paid back even if the SSA denies your request. Provisional payments are paid for up to six months but can end sooner if you:

Are notified of an EXR decision

Engage in substantial gainful activity

Reach full retirement age.

EXR credits can be thought of as a work incentive to help those on disability to enter or return to the labor force. You can even request EXR credits if, within five years of your benefits ending, your work income drops below caps Social Security sets for active beneficiaries. AARP reported that if the request is granted you won’t have to file a new benefit application, and you may be able to receive payments again immediately.

