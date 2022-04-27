Supplemental Security Income May 2022 Payments Will Arrive April 29

adamkaz / Getty Images

Typically, Supplemental Security Income benefits are paid on the first of each month. However, when the first falls on a weekend or national holiday, benefits are issued on the last business day of the prior month.

The Social Security Administration recently shared a link to its Schedule of Social Security Benefit Payments for 2022 on Twitter. May 2022 SSI benefits will arrive in bank accounts Friday, April 29, since May 1 is a Sunday.



— Social Security (@SocialSecurity) If you receive Supplemental Security Income (SSI), your May payment will be issued on April 29. Check out our payment calendar for more information: https://t.co/fhoUpCts9K — Social Security (@SocialSecurity) April 26, 2022

October 1, 2022, falls on a Saturday, so SSI payments will be made on September 30, 2022. Every other month, recipients will get SSI benefits on the first of the month.

When Do Social Security Benefits Arrive in 2022?

If you started receiving social security benefits before May 1997, or you receive both SS and SSI payments, you will receive social security payments on the third of each month – unless the third falls on a weekend, which occurs in December.

If your social security benefits didn’t kick in until May 1997 or later, your payment date depends on your date of birth. If you were born between the first and the 10th of any month, you’ll receive your social security deposit on the second Wednesday of each month. Those born between the 11th and 20th will receive benefits on the third Wednesday, and those born between the 21st and 31st receive benefits on the fourth Wednesday.

For beneficiaries receiving paper checks, the Social Security Administration asks you to wait three mailing days before checking on the status of your payment if you don’t receive it on the scheduled date.

You can view the Social Security Schedule of Payments calendar here.

