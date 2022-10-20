Social Security Simplifies Self-Selection of Sex Designation — But You’ll Need To Replace Your Card

Social Security cardholders can now self-select their sex on their Social Security number records following a policy change the agency announced on Oct. 19.

The change is part of the Social Security Administration’s Equity Action Plan, which is designed to advance equity, civil rights, racial justice and equal opportunity.

“[The plan] includes a commitment to decrease administrative burdens and ensure people who identify as gender diverse or transgender have options in the Social Security Number card application process,” Social Security Acting Commissioner Kilolo Kijakazi said in a statement. “This new policy allows people to self-select their sex in our records without needing to provide documentation of their sex designation.”

People who choose to update their sex marker in Social Security’s records will need to apply for a replacement SSN card. This requires providing a current document, such as a U.S. driver’s license, state-issued non-driver identification card or U.S. passport, to prove your identity. However, under the new policy you no longer need to provide medical or legal documentation of your sex designation.

The SSA said it will “accept the applicant’s self-identified sex designation of either male or female, even if it is different from the sex designation shown on identity documents, such as a passport or state-issued driver’s license or identity card.”

SSN cards do not include sex markers, and the agency’s current record systems are unable to include a non-binary or unspecified sex designation. The SSA said it is “exploring” possible future policy and systems updates to support an “X” sex designation for the SSN card application process.

If you want to change your gender on Social Security records, visit this Social Security FAQ site, which was last modified on Oct. 7, 2022.

