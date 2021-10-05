Your Social Security Statement Is About To Get A Lot Easier To Read

Acting Commissioner of Social Security, Kilolo Kijakazi, introduced a new update to the Social Security Statement available online through the mySocialSecurity portal. The new, simplified version of the statement will also be available through the mail.

This statement is one of the most effective tools people can use to learn about their earning and future Social Security benefits, the SSA said in a press release.

“The streamlined Social Security Statement contains clear messaging and makes it easier to find information at a glance, helping to simplify our complex programs for the public” Kijakazi said.

The SSA stated the agency conducted extensive research, review and testing to make the new statement easily accessible and easy to understand. The new format is shorter, uses graphics and plain language and includes fact sheets customized for a person’s age and earnings history. It also includes information like how much a worker and family members could expect to receive in Social Security benefits and personalized earnings history for every person.

These services are not just reserved for seniors. All U.S. citizens 18 years of age or older can view their Social Security statement online. You will have to create a “mySocialSecurity” account first. Those 60 years of age or older who do not receive benefits and do not have an online account will receive this new statement in the mail three months before their next birthday.

Those who are still working should check their statement at least once a year for accuracy. Even if you are not yet of retirement age, you can use your online account for a variety of other things, such as requesting a replacement social security card. The portal also includes a retirement calculator and links to information about other online services including applications for retirement, disability and Medicare benefits.

