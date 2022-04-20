SSA Announces New Website For Streamlined Services — And Wants Your Feedback

The Social Security Administration (SSA) has announced its new website set to debut this year. The SSA is sharing a preview of the new design, called the beta website, and is inviting you to explore the new design and leave feedback.

The SSA used information gathered from customer interviews to improve the online experience, so that “you can get to the information and services you need faster,” per an April 18 blog post. The agency examined how customers seek information online, and then adopted new best practices in terms of design.

New interactive tools were also added, like the benefit eligibility screener. The agency says that this is a convenient way to learn if you are eligible for any type of benefits without knowing what benefit programs are available.

You can visit the new beta website on your computer, tablet or smartphone at beta.ssa.gov to check out the new design and leave feedback. Use the “Feedback” button on the right side of the screen to tell the SSA what you think. There are four questions present, as well as a section to add additional feedback regarding the beta website. The SSA is not able to respond to your feedback, but will ostensibly take said feedback into consideration when improving the beta website.

The SSA says that the new beta website is still a work in progress, and that some links may take you back to pages on the current SSA.gov website. The Spanish-language version is still being worked on.

The agency says it will use provided feedback to continue to make improvements over the next several months before launching the new government website. The new design is slated to replace the current SSA.gov website later this year.

