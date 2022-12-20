Supplemental Security Income (SSI) Schedule: January 2023 Payment Comes in December

kate_sept2004 / iStock.com

Supplemental Security Income (SSI) recipients will receive their January 2023 payment in December. SSI benefits are usually paid on the first of the month unless the date falls on a weekend, in which case payments will be issued the Friday before, which is Friday, Dec. 30, according to the Social Security Administration.

See: How To Boost Social Security Benefit With SSI

Find: 5 Things To Do When Savings Reach $50,000

Because of a quirk in the 2023 payment schedule, SSI beneficiaries will get two SSI payments in March, June and September, while no payments are deposited in January, April July and October. The SSA will send two payments in a single month to avoid putting recipients at a financial disadvantage. If you don’t receive your payment on the expected date, the SSA advises allowing three additional mailing days before contacting Social Security.

SSI benefits are provided to Social Security recipients whose normal Social Security checks aren’t enough to cover basic living expenses. The program is overseen by the Social Security Administration and provides monthly payments to adults and children with a disability or blindness who have income and resources below specific financial limits. SSI payments are also made to people 65 and older without disabilities who meet the financial qualifications.

Some states and U.S. territories supplement the federal SSI benefit with additional payments. The exact amount you receive varies based on your income, living arrangements and other factors. The maximum SSI amount changes based on an annual cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) — tied to inflation — that applies to Social Security benefits.

Retire Comfortably

SSI beneficiaries will also receive a much higher payment in 2023 thanks to an 8.7% COLA announced by the SSA — the biggest hike in more than 40 years. The monthly maximum federal SSI amounts for 2023 are $914 for an eligible individual, $1,371 for an eligible individual with an eligible spouse and $458 for an essential person.

Stretch Retirement: Experts Recommend Cutting 5 Expenses

Social Security Website Upgrade: What’s Changed

An SSI essential person is someone who lives with an SSI beneficiary and provides essential care, according to Benefits.com. This could be a child taking care of a parent or a live-in caretaker. There are strict requirements around the definition of an essential person, so make sure you meet those requirements before applying for SSI benefits.

More From GOBankingRates