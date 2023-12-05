The 3 Types of Social Security Advice You Should Never Listen To

PeopleImages / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Navigating the complexities of Social Security can be challenging. While there’s a plethora of advice available, not all of it is beneficial. In fact, some recommendations can do more harm than good. Here are three types of Social Security advice you should be wary of:

“Always File for Social Security As Soon As You’re Eligible”

One common piece of advice is to start taking Social Security benefits at the earliest possible age, which is currently 62. However, this is often not the best strategy for everyone. Filing early permanently reduces your monthly benefit amount.

If you have a reasonable life expectancy and can afford to wait, delaying your benefits can significantly increase your monthly check. Each year you delay, up until age 70, your benefits increase. It’s important to consider your health, life expectancy, and financial needs before deciding when to claim benefits.

“You Can Rely Solely on Social Security in Retirement”

Some people are under the impression that Social Security will be enough to sustain them through retirement. This is rarely the case. Social Security was designed to replace only about 40% of the average worker’s pre-retirement income.

Relying on it as your sole source of income in retirement can lead to financial strain. It’s crucial to have additional savings, whether through a 401(k), IRA, or other retirement accounts. Diversifying your retirement income sources ensures a more comfortable and secure retirement.

“Don’t Worry About Social Security Running Out of Money”

While it’s true that Social Security is unlikely to disappear entirely, the system does face financial challenges. Projections indicate that the trust fund reserves could be depleted by the mid-2030s, potentially resulting in reduced benefits if no legislative action is taken.

Advising individuals not to worry about the solvency of Social Security can be misleading. It’s important to stay informed about the program’s financial status and consider it when planning for retirement. Advocating for policy changes to ensure the longevity of Social Security is also valuable.

When it comes to Social Security, be cautious about advice that encourages you to claim benefits early without considering your individual circumstances, suggests relying solely on Social Security for retirement income, or dismisses concerns about the program’s financial future. It’s always wise to do your research, consider your personal situation, and consult with a financial advisor to make informed decisions about your Social Security benefits.

