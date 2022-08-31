Advertiser Disclosure
Will Social Security Offices Be Open on Labor Day?

If you have business to take care of with a Social Security office, you’ll want to get it done before Labor Day weekend — or you’ll have to wait until Sept. 6. Social Security offices are closed on Sept. 5 in observance of Labor Day.

Social Security offices have been open for business following the pandemic, during normal business hours, since April 7. Phone lines at field offices are also open between 8 a.m. and 5:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Fortunately, online Social Security services are available, including:

  • Applying for retirement, disability or Medicare benefits.
  • Checking the status of a claim.
  • Requesting a replacement Social Security card.
  • Getting a proof-of-income letter.
  • Viewing your earnings or an estimate of future benefits.
  • Managing your monthly benefits.

If you can’t find the answers you are looking for online (or need personalized help from someone in a local office), you can make an appointment for an in-person meeting for faster service. Walk-ins are also accepted, but the Social Security website warns that there could be long wait times in such circumstances.

Additionally, SSA.gov says that the morning after a federal holiday is one of the busiest periods for Social Security offices, so additional wait times are to be expected.

The bottom line? Try to take care of your Social Security business online — and if you need to make an appointment, it might be best to get it done before the weekend or wait until later next week.

Dawn Allcot is a full-time freelance writer and content marketing specialist who geeks out about finance, e-commerce, technology, and real estate.

