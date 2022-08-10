Advertiser Disclosure
Saving Money / Airlines

Airfare Sees Significant Inflation Decrease for July According to Consumer Price Index

Yaёl Bizouati-Kennedy

By Yaёl Bizouati-Kennedy

United Boeing 737 airliner levels out after take off from Sarasota Airport in Florida stock photo
csfotoimages / iStock.com

There is finally some good news for travelers, as airfares saw a significant decrease for July, according to the Consumer Price Index (CPI) released by the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) on Aug. 10.

See: The 6 Best Beach Cities To Retire on $2,600 a Month
Find: 7 Surprisingly Easy Ways To Reach Your Retirement Goals

While the all-items index for the 12 months ending July decreased to 8.5% — still a high figure — the index for airline fares fell sharply in July, decreasing 7.8%. This follows the much more modest 1.8% decrease in June. It’s important to note, however, that on a year-over-year basis, airline fares are up a whopping 27.7%.

Bonus Offer: Open a new Citi Priority Account by 1/9/23 and earn up to a $2,000 cash bonus after completing required activities.

Drop in Airline Ticket Fees Could Give American Travelers a Break

However, the decrease might provide some breathing room for American consumers who have been drastically cutting down their spending. As Bloomberg reported, U.S. airline bookings decreased 2.8% in June — compared with May, based on data collected by Adobe Analytics — while online spending on tickets fell 5.7%, to $7.9 billion, over the same period.

Get Credit Card Perks

“A myriad of factors play into this decrease in airline fares, notably reduced costs of crude oil as well as increased demand for air travel,” John Catsimatidis, chairman and CEO of Red Apple Group (and chairman and CEO of Gristedes & D’Agostino’s Supermarkets), told GOBankingRates. “With the euro and dollar being close to 1:1, we are seeing Americans more inclined to travel to Europe. I anticipate that airline fares will continue to fall in September.”

In turn, it might be time to plan on fall or winter flying. Research from booking platform Hopper shows that domestic airfare could drop to $286 in August, down 25% compared to the airfare price peak in May of this year.

Bonus Offer: Find a Checking Account that Fits Your Lifestyle. $100 Bonus Offer for New Checking Account Customers.

In addition, Hopper’s Late Summer Travel Index projects that average domestic airfare will remain at or below $300 through September, before beginning to rise in October and November. Airfare is projected to average $368 per ticket in December, with daily airfare peaking over $390 for last-minute holiday bookings.

Hopper Suggests Fuel Prices, Demand to Blame for High Airfare

Hopper adds that two major drivers of higher prices included soaring jet fuel prices and increased post-pandemic demand. This fall, demand seasonality and jet fuel prices are the primary drivers of airfare.

Get Credit Card Perks

Discover: 9 Bills You Should Never Put on Autopay
Live Updates: Financial Trends, Money News and More

Edward Moya, senior market analyst for OANDA, told GOBankingRates that airlines have had a tough year as they battled staffing shortages, severe weather, and widespread inflation.

“The bar was set high for a robust summer traveling season as many Americans were planning long awaited vacations. With a disappointing summer travel season so far and a lack of return of business travel, the airlines have not fared well at all,” Moya added.

More From GOBankingRates

Share This Article:

About the Author

Yaёl Bizouati-Kennedy

Yaёl Bizouati-Kennedy

Yaël Bizouati-Kennedy is a full-time financial journalist and has written for several publications, including Dow Jones, The Financial Times Group, Bloomberg and Business Insider. She also worked as a vice president/senior content writer for major NYC-based financial companies, including New York Life and MSCI. Yaël is now freelancing and most recently, she co-authored  the book “Blockchain for Medical Research: Accelerating Trust in Healthcare,” with Dr. Sean Manion. (CRC Press, April 2020) She holds two master’s degrees, including one in Journalism from New York University and one in Russian Studies from Université Toulouse-Jean Jaurès, France.

In Case You Missed It

   
  • MSN
  • Fortune
  • Time Money
  • AOL
  • CNN Money Stream
  • CBS

Best Bank Accounts of August 2022

SAVE NOW!

Untitled design (1)
Close popup The GBR Closer icon

Sending you timely financial stories that you can bank on.

Sign up for our daily newsletter for the latest financial news and trending topics.

Please enter an email.
Please enter a valid email address.
There was an unknown error. Please try again later.

For our full Privacy Policy, click here.