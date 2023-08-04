Airlines Slash Prices to Boost Close-to-Home Vacations — How You Can Save

In a surprising turn of events, major U.S. airlines such as JetBlue Airways Corp. and Alaska Air Group Inc. are slashing ticket prices, encouraging Americans to consider domestic vacations.

The unexpected price cuts are a consequence of increased consumer preference for international travel, and offer a unique opportunity for savvy travelers to save money on domestic trips.

The post-pandemic travel boom was initially expected to drive ticket prices up this summer. However, travelers’ renewed interest in international trips, combined with increased costs from labor contracts, flight disruptions, and inflation, have prompted domestic airlines to lower their prices. This shift has been more substantial than industry insiders anticipated, causing U.S. round-trip fares to drop about 11% compared to 2022 and 2019 levels.

The unprecedented surge in international travel is largely driven by relaxed COVID-19 restrictions, enabling Americans to explore far-flung destinations without costly tests and the threat of extended quarantines. Meanwhile, domestically-focused airlines are struggling to attract passengers.

Now is the time to cash in on the unexpected price drops. With airlines like Southwest offering deals like “buy one, get one 50% off”, it’s an excellent opportunity to plan a vacation closer to home.

However, these domestic fare reductions are not without their impacts. Airlines such as JetBlue have had to slash their yearly outlook. JetBlue’s CEO Robin Hayes noted that while people are still traveling, fares for domestic flights have been lower than what the industry had expected.

In stark contrast, global carriers like United Airlines and Delta Air Lines have each indicated that they would earn more than analysts expected this quarter. These airlines have also boosted their full-year forecasts.

This dichotomy in fortunes has led to an interesting shift in investor trends. Shares for global carriers such as United, Delta, and American Airlines have risen significantly this year, while domestic-focused airlines like Southwest and Frontier have seen more modest gains or even a drop.

Despite this shift, airline executives remain optimistic, suggesting that the dip in domestic demand may be a temporary phase. But analysts like Helane Becker from TD Cowen have expressed skepticism about whether domestic demand will recover sufficiently by year-end.

The current state of the airline industry presents a golden opportunity for Americans to explore domestic travel at reduced costs. So, whether you’re a solo adventurer or a family vacationer, it’s time to start planning your next close-to-home getaway and capitalize on these unexpected price cuts.

