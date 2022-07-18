Advertiser Disclosure
Saving Money / Airlines

Flight Delays and Cancellations Are a Big Problem and Hurricane Season Could Make Them Worse — How to Protect Yourself Financially

Vance Cariaga

By Vance Cariaga

New York, March 16, 2017: An American Airlines jet late in the day at gate 14 Terminal 8 at JFK.
400tmax / Getty Images

The return of full flight schedules and packed airplanes after two years of COVID-19 restrictions has not exactly gone smoothly. Heavy demand from travelers, coupled with labor shortages in the airline industry, has contributed to a spike in flight cancellations and delays this summer.

See: 13 Ways To Make $100 in Just a Day
Find: 8 Purchases Retirees Almost Always Regret

More than 10,000 delays and 1,700 cancellations worldwide occurred in a single morning earlier this month, Forbes reported, citing data from FlightAware, a flight tracking company. On June 17 — the Friday before the Juneteenth holiday — nearly one-third of U.S. flights arrived late, according to The New York Times.

Best Savings Accounts: Choose a high-interest savings account from our top banks with rates at 5X to 10X the national average and start saving today.

The 2022 “flightmare” might get even worse during the upcoming hurricane season, when millions of travelers try to enjoy one last trip before school starts.

It’s no coincidence that travel insurance has suddenly become quite a trendy topic for consumers. As the name suggests, travel insurance covers costs associated with traveling — everything from cancellations and medical expenses to rental cars. As GOBankingRates previously reported, the typical cost for travel insurance is about 5% to 6% of the cost of a trip, though rates can vary widely.

Get Credit Card Perks

Expert Suggests Travel Tips for Fliers

Travel insurance is available at a number of companies, including Allianz Travel Insurance, Faye, HTH Travel Insurance, InsureMyTrip, Nationwide and Travelex.

Under some policies, you can receive $200 for common flight inconveniences such as lengthy flight delays and cancellations, said Julia Menez, a points and miles strategy coach and founder of the Geobreeze Travel Podcast. Those inconveniences have become major worries this summer.

“When it comes to trip delays, you can be covered for up to $300 a day in additional expenses like food and hotels if your trip is delayed by six hours or more,” Menez told GOBankingRates in an email statement.

Providers such as Faye, a travel insurance startup that provides whole-trip travel coverage, also give you access to a support team that can get in touch with the airline on your behalf — “a major perk given long wait times this season,” Menez said.

To give yourself even more financial protection when traveling, Menez suggests booking trips with a credit card instead of a debit card to take advantage of consumer fraud protections and travel protections.

“These protections can cover cases where you were accidentally charged twice or charged fraudulently,” she said.

Get Credit Card Perks

She also recommends using apps such as CardPointers, which lets you manually add in the credit cards you have and then provides a list of benefits included with them. For example, the Chase Sapphire Preferred and Reserve cards include trip protections such as reimbursement for cancellations or interruptions, delays, and lost or damaged luggage.

Discover: Your Credit Card Can Reimburse You for Canceled Flights and Pay for Lost Items – Here’s How
POLL: Do You Tip for Service?

“You may also be entitled to compensation from the airlines for situations such as delays on a European flight or a flight operated by a European carrier, or if you are involuntarily bumped off of a flight due to overbooking,” Menez said.

More From GOBankingRates

Share This Article:

About the Author

Vance Cariaga

Vance Cariaga

Vance Cariaga is a London-based writer, editor and journalist who previously held staff positions at Investor’s Business Daily, The Charlotte Business Journal and The Charlotte Observer. His work also appeared in Charlotte Magazine, Street & Smith’s Sports Business Journal and Business North Carolina magazine. He holds a B.A. in English from Appalachian State University and studied journalism at the University of South Carolina. His reporting earned awards from the North Carolina Press Association, the Green Eyeshade Awards and AlterNet. In addition to journalism, he has worked in banking, accounting and restaurant management. A native of North Carolina who also writes fiction, Vance’s short story, “Saint Christopher,” placed second in the 2019 Writer’s Digest Short Short Story Competition. Two of his short stories appear in With One Eye on the Cows, an anthology published by Ad Hoc Fiction in 2019. His debut novel, Voodoo Hideaway, was published in 2021 by Atmosphere Press.

In Case You Missed It

   
  • MSN
  • Fortune
  • Time Money
  • AOL
  • CNN Money Stream
  • CBS

Best Bank Accounts of July 2022

SAVE NOW!

Untitled design (1)
Close popup The GBR Closer icon

Sending you timely financial stories that you can bank on.

Sign up for our daily newsletter for the latest financial news and trending topics.

Please enter an email.
Please enter a valid email address.
There was an unknown error. Please try again later.

For our full Privacy Policy, click here.