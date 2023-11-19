Advertiser Disclosure
5 Quick Ways to Eliminate Overpriced Apps from Your Phone Forever

3 min Read
By Sean Fisher, AI Editor
Streaming Mobile Apps stock photo
hapabapa / iStock.com

In the era of digital convenience, our smartphones are cluttered with apps, many of which inflict unnecessary costs. We are advertised everyday on other apps to get to help get rid of these unwanted costly apps, but why would you buy another app to throw onto the fire? Identifying and eliminating overpriced apps not only declutters your digital life but also saves money, therefore, let’s check out the real way to spring clean.

1. Audit Your App Subscriptions

Check Subscription Services: The first step is to scrutinize your subscription services. Go to your phone’s settings, find the subscriptions section, and review each one. Ask yourself, “Do I regularly use this app? Is it worth the cost?”

Cancel Non-Essential Subscriptions: If an app isn’t providing value proportional to its cost, it’s time to cancel the subscription. For iPhone users, this can be done via the App Store under your account settings. Android users can manage subscriptions through the Google Play Store.

2. Set App Budgets

Create a Budget for App Purchases: Determine a monthly or annual budget for app-related expenses. Stick to this budget strictly. This will help you prioritize essential apps and discourage impulsive purchases.

Use In-Built Spending Trackers: Many smartphones now have features that track spending on apps and subscriptions. Utilize these tools to stay within your budget.

3. Seek Out Free Alternatives

Research Free Apps: For every paid app, there’s often a free alternative that offers similar functionality. Do some research to find these alternatives. Apps like ‘AppSales’ for Android or ‘Apps Gone Free’ for iOS can help you find free or discounted apps.

Be Wary of ‘Freemium’ Traps: While free apps are great, be cautious of freemium models where the app is free to download but requires in-app purchases for full functionality.

4. Utilize Family Sharing Plans

Share Subscriptions with Family Members: If a subscription service offers a family plan, take advantage of it by sharing with family members. This can significantly reduce individual costs.

Regularly Review Shared Plans: Ensure that all shared subscriptions are still in use and beneficial to all members involved.

5. Periodically Review and Cleanse

Regular App Clean-Up: Every few months, do a thorough review of your apps. Uninstall those you haven’t used recently or no longer find useful.

Stay Informed on App Updates and Changes: Sometimes, apps change their pricing models. Stay informed about these changes and adjust your subscriptions accordingly.

Eliminating overpriced apps requires a combination of careful scrutiny, budgeting, and seeking value-driven alternatives. By regularly auditing your app subscriptions, setting and adhering to budgets, exploring free or shared options, and maintaining a routine review process, you can ensure that your smartphone remains a tool of convenience rather than a source of unnecessary expenditure.

Editor's note: This article was produced via automated technology and then fine-tuned and verified for accuracy by a member of GOBankingRates' editorial team.

