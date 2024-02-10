8 Bills You Always Have To Pay When You’re a Renter

svetikd / Getty Images

Renting a home comes with its own set of financial responsibilities, distinct from those of homeownership. As a renter, it’s crucial to be aware of the various bills and expenses that are part of your monthly budget. From the obvious like rent to the often-overlooked costs like renters insurance, being informed about these expenses is vital for effective budgeting and stress-free rental living. Keep reading to ensure you’re fully prepared for the financial aspects of renting.

Rent

Rent is the most fundamental cost for renters, with the national average in the United States being $1,372 as of August 2023, according to Apartment List. Timely rent payments are crucial for maintaining your housing and building a positive rental history.

Utilities

Utilities encompass essential services like electricity, gas, water and sewage. In some rental agreements, certain utilities may be included in the rent, while others require separate payments. It’s important to clarify with your landlord which utilities are your responsibility and budget accordingly.

Renter’s Insurance

While not always mandatory, renter’s insurance is highly advisable. It provides coverage for your personal belongings in case of theft, fire or other damages. Some landlords may require you to have a renter’s insurance policy as a part of the lease agreement.

Internet and Cable

Monthly internet costs can range from $20 to $300, depending on the speed and location. Cable costs are also significant, with the average monthly cable package costing over $200. These expenses, which are usually the responsibility of the renter, can add a considerable amount to your monthly outgoings.

Make Your Money Work for You

Parking Fees

If you own a vehicle, parking can be an additional cost, especially in urban areas or apartment complexes with limited parking space. Some properties offer parking at an extra fee, while others may include it in the rent.

Laundry

If your rental doesn’t include laundry facilities, using a communal laundry room or a laundromat becomes necessary. The cost per load typically ranges between $2 and $4, with additional charges for dryer use. These costs can accumulate, especially if you have a large volume of laundry.

Trash Removal

Some rentals require tenants to pay for trash removal services. This fee might be included in the utility bill or charged separately. Ensure to check your rental agreement for details on trash disposal fees.

Maintenance Fees

In apartment complexes or condo rentals, there might be maintenance fees for the upkeep of common areas like gardens, pools and gyms. These fees are typically included in the rent, but it’s always good to double-check.

Final Take

Being a renter involves more than just paying the monthly rent. It’s about being prepared for a variety of bills, from utilities to insurance and beyond. Understanding and budgeting for these expenses will ensure a smoother rental experience and help you avoid any unexpected financial surprises.

Editor's note: This article was produced via automated technology and then fine-tuned and verified for accuracy by a member of GOBankingRates' editorial team.

Make Your Money Work for You

More From GOBankingRates