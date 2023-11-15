Everyday Items More Expensive than Your Electricity Bill

In the modern world, we often take for granted the cost of everyday items, especially when compared to essential services like electricity. Surprisingly, there are numerous commonplace products and services that can cost more than your monthly electricity bill.

1. Premium Coffee Drinks

Daily Indulgence: A daily coffee from popular chains can add up quickly. For instance, a $5 specialty coffee every workday amounts to about $100 per month, often surpassing the average electricity bill.

Alternative: Brewing coffee at home can drastically reduce this expense while still satisfying your caffeine needs.

2. Cable Television Subscriptions

Expensive Packages: Premium cable packages, especially those including sports or movie channels, can easily exceed the cost of a monthly electricity bill.

Cutting the Cord: Many are switching to cheaper streaming services or using digital antennas for local channels to cut down on costs.

3. Gym Memberships

High-End Fitness Centers: Memberships at upscale gyms or those with extensive facilities can be quite pricey, often exceeding the average monthly electricity cost.

Cost-Effective Alternatives: Consider more affordable gyms or home workout routines to stay fit without the hefty price tag.

4. Brand-Name Sneakers

Designer Footwear: A single pair of high-end sneakers can cost more than an entire month’s electricity bill.

Smart Shopping: Opt for less expensive or sale items. Often, the quality and comfort can be comparable to pricier brands.

5. Eating Out Regularly

Restaurant Meals: Frequent dining out, even at moderately priced restaurants, can add up to more than your electricity bill over a month.

Home Cooking: Preparing meals at home is not only more cost-effective but also allows for healthier meal choices.

6. Smartphone Plans

Data and Extras: Comprehensive smartphone plans, especially those with unlimited data or additional services, can be more expensive than your monthly electricity usage.

Simplifying Plans: Evaluate your actual usage and consider switching to a more basic plan that meets your needs.

7. Designer Clothing

High Fashion Costs: A single piece of designer clothing or accessory can sometimes cost more than what you pay for electricity in a month.

Fashion on a Budget: Explore thrift stores, online sales, or mid-range brands that offer style without the exorbitant price tag.

8. Video Games and Consoles

Gaming Expenses: The cost of a new gaming console, plus a few new release games, can easily surpass your electricity bill.

Economical Gaming: Consider buying pre-owned games or consoles, or wait for sales to make your purchase.

9. Monthly Subscriptions

Multiple Subscriptions: The cumulative cost of various subscriptions like music, streaming services, magazines, or meal kits can exceed the average electricity bill.

Subscription Audit: Regularly review and trim your subscription services to keep costs in check.

10. Pet Care

Ongoing Expenses: Routine pet care, including food, grooming, and occasional vet visits, can be more costly than monthly electricity.

Smart Pet Budgeting: Look for cost-saving measures like bulk buying food or at-home grooming to manage these expenses effectively.

While many of these items are part of our daily enjoyment or lifestyle choices, it’s enlightening to compare their costs against something as essential as electricity. Being mindful of these expenses can help in making more informed financial decisions and prioritizing where your money goes each month.

Editor's note: This article was produced via automated technology and then fine-tuned and verified for accuracy by a member of GOBankingRates' editorial team.

