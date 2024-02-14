5 Frugal Habits of Jaspreet Singh

iStock.com / iStock.com

Jaspreet Singh views frugality as a way to save money as well as a lifestyle that paves the way for financial freedom and success. His approach to frugality is neither about deprivation nor penny-pinching. Instead, it’s about making smart decisions that align with long-term goals. Here are five frugal habits that Singh credits for his financial well-being.

1. Buying Used Instead of New Cars

During an interview on the Young and Profiting show, Singh says it’s important to stop financing things that don’t pay you. One example is a car. He prefers to pay for a used car in cash than finance a new one that will eat away at his wealth.

“If you have a $50,000 car in your driveway and you can’t afford it with cash, you shouldn’t go out and buy it,” said Singh during his interview. “People say, ‘Well, how am I supposed to be able to afford a car if I can’t finance it?’ Well, if you put $8,000 down to buy a new car, take that downpayment and go and buy a used car.”

2. Eating at Home

Singh says one of the best ways to keep more of your cash is to cook meals at home. It’s easy to order out when you’re hungry. However, the cost of takeout meals adds up over time. You’ll be amazed to see how much you can save each month when you start eating the food you already have at home.

3. Strategic Budgeting

For Singh, budgeting is more than just tracking expenses; it’s about setting priorities and allocating resources efficiently. He strongly believes in living below one’s means. Singh recommends avoiding purchases you can’t comfortably afford with cash.

4. Mindful Spending

Singh practices mindful spending by constantly questioning the necessity of each purchase. Before buying anything, he asks himself whether the item is a need or want, how often it will be used, and whether a cheaper or more sustainable alternative is available.

This habit has helped him avoid impulse purchases and minimize clutter in his life. Singh’s mindful approach to consumption also extends to his use of services. He often prefers to do things himself where possible, such as cooking at home instead of dining out, thereby saving money and developing new skills.

5. Building Passive Income Streams

Singh’s frugal lifestyle is complemented by his focus on building passive income streams. Instead of solely relying on active income from his job, Singh invests in assets that generate income over time, such as real estate and dividend-paying stocks.

This strategy diversifies his income, provides financial security, and accelerates his journey toward financial independence. Singh’s approach to investing is cautious and well-researched, ensuring that his investments align with his risk tolerance and financial goals.

Bottom Line

Singh’s frugal habits are a testament to the power of mindful living and financial discipline. By prioritizing strategic budgeting, practicing mindful consumption, and building passive income streams, Singh has crafted a lifestyle that maximizes both his financial resources and personal fulfillment. His habits offer valuable lessons on how to live a rich life, not just financially, but in terms of overall well-being and happiness.

