Frugal Living YouTuber Kate Kaden: 4 Weekly Habits To Save Money

Ridofranz / Getty Images/iStockphoto

If you’re having difficulty saving money, there are steps you can take to get back on track. Frugal living YouTuber Kate Kaden shared valuable insights if you’re eager to save money but uncertain where to start.

Kaden says developing simple weekly habits can significantly impact your financial health. Here are four of her recommended weekly habits to kick-start your savings journey.

1. Implement a Weekly No-Spend Strategy

During an episode of her show, Kaden suggests starting with a “No Spend Sunday” as a manageable approach. The idea is to choose one day a week where you don’t spend any money. This habit establishes discipline and reduces the feeling of being financially out of control.

You could also reverse this strategy by designating a specific day for spending, as suggested by one of Kaden’s subscribers. This approach increases your mindfulness about spending and helps you focus on saving during the other days.

2. Conduct a Daily Money Review

Although this habit is daily, it contributes significantly to weekly savings. Kaden advises spending 5 to 10 minutes each day reviewing your finances. This routine can include checking your accounts, reviewing receipts, and preparing for upcoming expenses.

Pairing this task with a pleasurable activity, like enjoying a cup of coffee, can make it more enjoyable. Consistently keeping an eye on your financial state will help you stay focused on your financial goals.

Make Your Money Work for You

3. Make Weekly Payments Toward Debt

Instead of viewing debt repayment as a monthly task, Kaden suggests tackling it weekly. Even small amounts paid regularly can make a noticeable difference in reducing debt. This habit, aligned with the daily financial review, keeps the goal of debt reduction at the forefront of your financial planning. It can accelerate the journey toward financial freedom and reduce the stress associated with large debts.

4. Grocery Shop Just Once a Week

Kaden recommends limiting grocery shopping to once a week. This habit saves time and reduces the temptation to make impulse purchases. Kaden says shopping just once a week saves time, especially since she’s a busy mom with multiple jobs.

She advocates for grocery pickup services, which can be both time-efficient and cost-effective. However, she acknowledges that this strategy might not suit everyone, such as retirees who enjoy grocery shopping as a leisure activity.

The Bottom Line

Kaden says changing your habits is the key to achieving better results. These four strategies are practical steps toward improving your financial health. They encourage a mindful approach to spending and saving, which is essential for building a stable financial future.

Whether it’s adopting a no-spend day, staying vigilant about your expenses, chipping away at debt, or being strategic about grocery shopping, each habit contributes to a broader goal of financial well-being.

Small, consistent changes can lead to significant results. By adopting these weekly habits, you can take proactive steps toward achieving your financial goals and enjoying the peace of mind that comes with financial security.

Make Your Money Work for You

Editor's note: This article was produced via automated technology and then fine-tuned and verified for accuracy by a member of GOBankingRates' editorial team.

More From GOBankingRates