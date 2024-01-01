Advertiser Disclosure
Saving Money / Budgeting

Rachel Cruze: 5 Budget Reset Habits To Help You Succeed in 2024

3 min Read
By Sheiresa McRae Ngo, AI Editor
Two women smile as they sit on the couch in front of a laptop and work on their budget.
Choreograph / iStock/Getty Images

As we embark on a new year, it’s an ideal time to reassess your financial strategies. Ramsey Show host Rachel Cruze highlights five key budget reset habits that will help guide you toward financial success in 2024. Whether you’re a seasoned budgeter or just starting to take control of your finances, these practical tips are small steps that can lead to significant improvements in the long run.

1. Review and Flag Overspending

During a recent episode of The Rachel Cruze Show, Cruze says the first step is to look back at the past year and identify areas of overspending. This could involve examining bank statements or using budgeting apps like EveryDollar. By pinpointing categories where you’ve overspent, such as food, gas, or online shopping, you can set clear boundaries and gain more control over these areas in 2024.

2. Eliminate Unnecessary Budget Categories

Cruze says a critical aspect of budgeting is not just creating categories but eliminating them when they are no longer necessary. Over time, certain budget lines, such as subscriptions, may become redundant or too high. Regularly reviewing and adjusting these categories can free up financial resources and streamline your budget.

3. Plan Your Sinking Funds

A sinking fund is a strategic way to save for larger, necessary expenses. Cruze advises planning for upcoming large purchases or anticipated expenses like car replacements or home repairs. By setting aside money in these funds incrementally, you can effortlessly cover these costs when they arise, avoiding financial strain.

4. Daily Transaction Tracking

A powerful habit for maintaining budget control is to track transactions daily. Using budgeting tools like EveryDollar, which links to your bank account, can simplify this process. Regular monitoring ensures you are always aware of your spending and can adjust your budget in real-time to meet your financial goals.

Make Your Money Work for You

5. Re-evaluate Your Subscriptions

Subscriptions can add up over time, and it’s essential to regularly assess whether they are still necessary. Cruze encourages reviewing all subscriptions, from streaming services to gym memberships, and eliminating those you no longer use. This simple act can lead to immediate financial benefits.

Overall Takeaway: Maintain Financial Balance

Cruze emphasizes the importance of not letting holiday spending disrupt your entire financial year. It’s natural to occasionally overspend, but it’s important to approach the new year with focus and determination. Regardless of how the previous year ended, starting 2024 on the right foot is vital. Find a budgeting tool that will help you create and maintain a budget that works for you and your family.

The Bottom Line

Cruze’s five budget reset habits offer a roadmap to financial success in 2024. By reflecting on past spending, eliminating unnecessary expenses, planning for future costs, diligently tracking expenditures, and reassessing ongoing commitments, you can build a strong financial foundation for the year ahead. Remember, the key to budgeting success is consistency and flexibility, ensuring your financial plan evolves with your changing needs and goals.

Editor's note: This article was produced via automated technology and then fine-tuned and verified for accuracy by a member of GOBankingRates' editorial team.

More From GOBankingRates

Make Your Money Work for You

Different Ways To Budget

Types of Budgeting

Related Content

U.S. Cities Where It’s Cheapest To Own a Car

Saving Money

U.S. Cities Where It's Cheapest To Own a Car

December 28, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

How Money Expert Vivian Tu Became Known as The ‘Rich BFF’

Saving Money

How Money Expert Vivian Tu Became Known as The 'Rich BFF'

December 27, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

11 Best New Items Coming to Dollar Tree This Winter

Shopping

11 Best New Items Coming to Dollar Tree This Winter

January 01, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

Dave Ramsey: 11 Items You Should Always Buy Generic

Savings Advice

Dave Ramsey: 11 Items You Should Always Buy Generic

January 01, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

6 Signs You Should Walk Away From a Used Car Deal

Saving Money

6 Signs You Should Walk Away From a Used Car Deal

January 01, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

Experts: How To Realistically Save $1,000 in 2024

Savings Advice

Experts: How To Realistically Save $1,000 in 2024

December 29, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

6 New Year Impulse Purchases That Most Buyers Regret

Shopping

6 New Year Impulse Purchases That Most Buyers Regret

December 29, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

I Grew Up With Frugal Parents: 7 Valuable Lessons They Taught Me About Saving Money

Savings Advice

I Grew Up With Frugal Parents: 7 Valuable Lessons They Taught Me About Saving Money

December 29, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

11 Habits of Frugal People To Apply Every Time You Grocery Shop

Saving Money

11 Habits of Frugal People To Apply Every Time You Grocery Shop

December 31, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

10 Walmart Food Items That Are Wastes of Money

Shopping

10 Walmart Food Items That Are Wastes of Money

December 31, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Ways To Furnish a Rental Property for Less

Saving Money

Ways To Furnish a Rental Property for Less

December 26, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

These 7 Cars May Seem Expensive — But They Rarely Need Repairs

Saving Money

These 7 Cars May Seem Expensive -- But They Rarely Need Repairs

December 31, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Jaspreet Singh: 10 Ways To Save Your First $1,000 Fast

Saving Money

Jaspreet Singh: 10 Ways To Save Your First $1,000 Fast

December 26, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Frugal Living: How Not To Feel Deprived When Cutting Your Budget

Saving Money

Frugal Living: How Not To Feel Deprived When Cutting Your Budget

December 31, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Best Expensive-Looking Things You Can Buy at Marshall’s

Shopping

Best Expensive-Looking Things You Can Buy at Marshall's

December 27, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Always Buy These 11 Grocery Items at Dollar Tree

Saving Money

Always Buy These 11 Grocery Items at Dollar Tree

December 31, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

BEFORE YOU GO

See Today's Best
Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!