Rachel Cruze: How To Find $2,500 in Your Budget

©iStock.com

Creating a budget that works for you is crucial in managing your finances effectively. Rachel Cruze offers a step-by-step guide to help you find potential savings in your budget, emphasizing the importance of incorporating a budget into your daily life.

Emphasize Giving

Cruze suggests allocating 10% of your income to giving, such as tithes to a church or donations to an organization. Despite financial constraints or debt, giving can foster joy and develop a generous character. According to Cruze, this habit of giving, even in small amounts, can significantly impact your personal growth and financial discipline.

“Who we are through this journey is just as important as the numbers that we see on the screen,” said Cruze during an episode of The Rachel Cruze Show. “So, while it feels like you’re going backward because you’re giving money away where it could be helping you progress financially, you’re going to find more joy in your life when you are giving– when you live your life with an open hand,” said Cruze.

Mark Cuban:

Build an Emergency Fund

An emergency fund is a critical aspect of financial planning. Cruze recommends starting with at least $1,000 in this fund. Once you have this base, focus on paying off debts before further expanding your emergency savings.

Cut Unnecessary Expenses

Review your budget to identify areas where you can cut costs. For instance, if you’re dining out frequently, consider reducing this expense and allocating more funds to groceries for home-cooked meals. Furthermore, evaluate your subscriptions and memberships; these small monthly charges can add up significantly over time. “Budgeting should be a part of your life,” said Cruze.

Make Your Money Work for You

Get a Side Hustle

In cases where expenses have been minimized, generating additional income can be a game-changer. Cruze advocates for side hustles, which can potentially add $1,000 or more to your monthly income. This extra money can accelerate debt repayment and improve your financial situation.

Pause Retirement Contributions

During a financial crunch, pausing retirement contributions temporarily can free up cash for immediate needs. This strategy should be a short-term measure until your financial situation stabilizes.

Adjust Tax Withholdings

Many people receive significant tax refunds, which means they’re overpaying taxes throughout the year. Adjusting tax withholdings can increase your monthly income, providing more cash flow for debt repayment or savings.

Sell High-Value Items

In situations where you have expensive assets, like a high-end car, selling these items and opting for more economical options can provide a substantial boost to your budget. This strategy can significantly reduce debts and monthly expenses.

Develop a Debt Repayment Strategy

Once you’ve freed up cash in your budget, focus on paying off debt. Start with smaller debts for quick wins, then move on to larger ones. This method, known as the debt snowball, can be highly motivating and effective.

Importance of Budgeting Tools

Utilizing budgeting tools, like the EveryDollar app, can simplify the process of tracking and managing your finances. These tools help you stay on top of your spending and make informed decisions.

The Takeaway

By following Cruze’s guidelines, you can potentially find an extra $2,500 or more in your budget. This process involves giving, managing an emergency fund, cutting unnecessary expenses, earning extra money through side hustles, pausing retirement contributions, adjusting tax withholdings, selling high-value items, and focusing on debt repayment. With the right tools and a disciplined approach, achieving financial stability and progress is within reach.

Make Your Money Work for You

Editor's note: This article was produced via automated technology and then fine-tuned and verified for accuracy by a member of GOBankingRates' editorial team.

More From GOBankingRates