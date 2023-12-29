5 Services Frugal People Never Pay For

filadendron / iStock/Getty Images

Frugality is not just about saving money; it’s a lifestyle choice that prioritizes value and sustainability over extravagance and waste. Frugal people, those who make conscious decisions to stretch their dollars further, often avoid paying for certain services that they can do themselves or find unnecessary. Here are five services frugal people typically don’t spend money on.

1. Professional Home Cleaning

While a clean and tidy home is essential for comfort and health, frugal individuals often opt to do their own cleaning instead of hiring professionals. By setting a regular cleaning schedule and dividing tasks among family members, maintaining a clean home becomes manageable and cost-effective. Additionally, DIY cleaning solutions made from household items like vinegar, baking soda, and lemon can be as effective as store-bought cleaners but at a fraction of the cost.

2. Expensive Gym Memberships

Staying fit and healthy is important, but it doesn’t have to come with a hefty price tag. Frugal people often bypass expensive gym memberships and opt for inexpensive or free alternatives.

Activities like jogging in the park, following online workout tutorials, or even investing in some basic home gym equipment can provide substantial savings over time. Moreover, outdoor activities like hiking or community sports are not only free but also offer a chance to connect with nature and the community.

3. Premium Cable Packages

In the era of digital streaming and on-demand entertainment, paying for premium cable packages seems increasingly unnecessary. Frugal individuals often cut the cable cord and choose more affordable streaming services that offer a wide range of entertainment options. Many even take advantage of free digital content available through libraries or free streaming platforms, significantly reducing their monthly entertainment expenses.

4. High-End Salon Services

Personal grooming is essential, but it doesn’t always require a trip to an expensive salon or barber. Frugal people often learn basic hair and beauty maintenance skills to handle things like haircuts, coloring, and simple styling at home.

For more complicated tasks, they might visit a local beauty school where services are often offered at a lower cost, as students are gaining practical experience. Also, many frugal individuals find that embracing a more natural look not only saves money but also time.

5. Professional Tax Preparation

Tax preparation can be complex, but with the availability of user-friendly tax software available, many frugal individuals choose to do their taxes themselves. These software programs often provide step-by-step guidance and can handle various tax situations, from simple to moderately complex. For those with very basic tax needs, the IRS even offers free filing options. Learning to do your taxes not only saves money but also helps individuals better understand their financial situation.

The Takeaway

By avoiding these costly services, frugal people not only save money but also gain valuable skills and a sense of accomplishment from handling tasks themselves. This lifestyle choice promotes a more sustainable and financially responsible way of living, proving that sometimes, the best things in life are not only free but also deeply rewarding.

