Join for $45, Get a Free $45 Gift Card: Save Big with Incredible Sam’s Club Membership Deal
Sam’s Club, the warehouse club owned by big box retailer Walmart, is practically giving away its membership right now. Through Jan. 31, 2023, new members will receive a $45 Sam’s Club eGift card when they purchase a membership. You can use the gift card on everything, including discounted gas at Sam’s Club locations with a gas station.
See: Sam’s Club Now Accepting SNAP EBT Through Scan & Go App
Find: The Best and Worst Deals at Sam’s Club
With the national average gas price up to $4.305 per gallon right now, according to AAA statistics, that $45 can help you top off your tank. In general, Sam’s Club tends to have cheaper gas than stand-alone gas stations, per GasBuddy. In Colorado Springs, Colorado; West Palm Beach, Florida; and Bakersfield, California, for instance, Sam’s Club supplies some of the lowest-priced gas in the area — often matched by competitor Costco.
Learn: 3 Best Warehouse Clubs and How To Save: Costco, Sam’s Club and BJ’s
Explore: Is a Sam’s Club Membership Worth It?
You can also opt to use your $45 gift card for anything else at Sam’s Club, including food, appliances or electronics. And who knows? Maybe by the time you receive your gift card in four weeks — which is when Sam’s Club says you can expect it to arrive — that $45 will be enough to pay for a full tank of gas.
More From GOBankingRates