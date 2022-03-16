Join for $45, Get a Free $45 Gift Card: Save Big with Incredible Sam’s Club Membership Deal

J. Michael Jones / Getty Images

Sam’s Club, the warehouse club owned by big box retailer Walmart, is practically giving away its membership right now. Through Jan. 31, 2023, new members will receive a $45 Sam’s Club eGift card when they purchase a membership. You can use the gift card on everything, including discounted gas at Sam’s Club locations with a gas station.

See: Sam’s Club Now Accepting SNAP EBT Through Scan & Go App

Find: The Best and Worst Deals at Sam’s Club

With the national average gas price up to $4.305 per gallon right now, according to AAA statistics, that $45 can help you top off your tank. In general, Sam’s Club tends to have cheaper gas than stand-alone gas stations, per GasBuddy. In Colorado Springs, Colorado; West Palm Beach, Florida; and Bakersfield, California, for instance, Sam’s Club supplies some of the lowest-priced gas in the area — often matched by competitor Costco.

Learn: 3 Best Warehouse Clubs and How To Save: Costco, Sam’s Club and BJ’s

Explore: Is a Sam’s Club Membership Worth It?

Make Your Money Work for You

You can also opt to use your $45 gift card for anything else at Sam’s Club, including food, appliances or electronics. And who knows? Maybe by the time you receive your gift card in four weeks — which is when Sam’s Club says you can expect it to arrive — that $45 will be enough to pay for a full tank of gas.

More From GOBankingRates