Study: Middle Income Spending Power Improves To Highest Level in Two Years

Middle-income Americans have been on a roller coaster of challenges and adjustments, particularly in the wake of global economic uncertainties. However, a new study by Primerica, Inc., a leading provider of financial services in the United States and Canada, reveals a promising turn in the tide.

The latest Financial Security Monitor survey, alongside the Household Budget Index, indicates that the spending power of middle-income households has improved to its highest level in two years, offering a glimmer of hope and stability for many.

A Closer Look at the Household Budget Index Findings

The HBI, which assesses the purchasing power of middle-income families, reached 102.5% in December, an increase from 100.5% in November and a notable jump from 96.5% a year prior. This improvement is primarily attributed to a continued decline in gas prices, which fell by 5.8%, and a modest increase in the cost of other necessities such as food and healthcare, which rose by 0.1% and 0.4%, respectively.

Glenn J. Williams, CEO of Primerica, highlighted the impact of these changes, noting, “While the Consumer Price Index saw a jump of 3.3% in December, middle-income families experienced a much lower increase in the cost of necessities at 1% over last year. Combined with a strong increase in earned income, the HBI rose to 102.5%, beginning to give families more breathing room.

The State of Middle-Income Financial Security

The FSM survey sheds light on the financial sentiments among middle-income Americans. As of the fourth quarter of 2023, the population is evenly split regarding the outlook for their personal finances. Exactly half of the respondents view their financial situation positively, a slight improvement from previous years, indicating a stabilization of previously trending negative perceptions.

Despite this, concerns remain, particularly regarding debt. A significant majority (80%) express equal or increased concern about their credit card debt compared to the previous year. Moreover, two-thirds (66%) admit to being unaware of the interest rates on their credit cards, underscoring a critical area for financial education and management.

Economic Optimism and Financial Resolutions for 2024

Looking ahead, the survey reveals a cautious but growing optimism among middle-income Americans. While 60% remain pessimistic about the economy’s direction over the next year, there’s a slight increase in optimism compared to the previous year’s survey. This cautious optimism is reflected in their financial resolutions for 2024, with a focus on reducing and managing debt, creating emergency funds, and investing in the future.

Bottom Line

The findings from Primerica’s latest surveys offer hope for middle-income Americans navigating the complexities of the current economic landscape. With the highest level of spending power seen in two years, there’s an opportunity for these households to gain financial stability and security. However, challenges remain, particularly in debt management and financial planning, highlighting the need for continued education and support to ensure long-term financial well-being.

As we move into 2024, the journey toward financial security for middle-income families appears to be on a promising path. This improvement in spending power not only provides some relief but also lays the groundwork for a secure financial future.

