Suze Orman: 3 Mistakes We Make When We Don’t Have Enough Money

It can be tough to make sound decisions when you’re in a tough financial spot. However, Suze Orman says it’s necessary to take a step back and manage your money with care.

Orman discusses common blunders people make when money is tight. She sheds light on the pitfalls that can exacerbate financial woes. Here are these mistakes and why avoiding them is vital for your financial health.

Mistake 1: Resorting to Payday Loans

During an episode of The Suze Orman Show, Orman warns against reliance on payday loans. These loans might seem like a quick fix for immediate cash needs, but they’re fraught with dangers. Orman says these loans often cannot be discharged in bankruptcy.

Payday loans usually can’t be discharged because of their structure. They renew every 30 days, making them appear as new loans during bankruptcy proceedings. The high interest rates and fees associated with payday loans can trap borrowers in a cycle of debt, far outweighing any short-term relief the loan might provide.

Mistake 2: Borrowing from Your 401(k)

Another common misstep is taking loans from your 401(k). Money in a 401(k) is protected in bankruptcy, making it a haven in dire financial situations. When you borrow from your 401(k), you not only diminish this protected asset but also potentially harm your future retirement security.

The immediate relief of accessing these funds is significantly overshadowed by the long-term repercussions on your retirement savings. This includes lost investment growth and potential penalties and taxes.

Mistake 3: Hastily Renting Out Property

The third mistake Orman discusses is the hasty renting out of property, such as a condo or home, without proper vetting of tenants. In a rush to generate income, property owners might skip crucial steps like checking FICO scores or references.

This oversight can lead to tenants who fail to pay rent, leaving the owner responsible for mortgage payments without any rental income. Orman stresses the importance of thorough tenant screening. Ensuring a reliable tenant not only provides a steady income but also prevents the financial strain of covering mortgage payments on an unoccupied property.

Bottom Line

Orman’s advice is a reminder that decisions made in desperation can often lead to greater financial difficulties. Avoiding these three common mistakes can help maintain financial stability, even during challenging times.

Payday loans, while tempting, can trap you in a cycle of debt. Borrowing from your 401(k) jeopardizes your future financial security. Hastily renting out property without proper vetting can lead to unreliable tenants and additional financial burdens.

Orman’s wisdom underscores the importance of informed decision-making in personal finance. By understanding and avoiding these pitfalls, you can navigate tough financial times effectively. It’s not just about having more money; it’s about making smarter choices with the money you have.

