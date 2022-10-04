These Big Cities Have the Cheapest Monthly Bill Costs, According to New Survey

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images

With inflation at a four-decade high, cost of living is on the mind of many Americans. And a new survey finds that there are major disparities in terms of household bill costs across the 50 largest cities in the U.S.

See: 9 Bills You Should Never Put on Autopay

Find:Should You Still Buy a Home in Today’s Market?

The United States of Bill Pay: 50 Largest U.S. Cities Household Spend Report 2022, released by doxo, looked at the 10 most common household bills, including mortgage; rent; auto loan; utilities (electric, gas, water and sewer, and waste and recycling); auto insurance; cable, internet and phone; health insurance; mobile phone; alarm and security; and life insurance.

The report finds that the average annual cost per U.S. household on bill expenses is $24,032, or a $2,003 monthly national average.

So where are the cheapest cities?

Topping the list is Detroit, Michigan, where residents pay the least in average monthly expenses, at $1,634 — 18.4% lower than the national average.

Cleveland follows, with $1,655 in monthly expenses, then El Paso, Texas, with $1,675 along with Albuquerque, New Mexico, with $1.687 and Memphis, Tennesee, with $1,689.

Make Your Money Work for You

Rounding up the top 10 cheapest cities for monthly bills are Dayton, Ohio, Kansas City, Missouri; Rochester, New York; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma; and Cincinnati, Ohio.

On the other end of the spectrum, residents of California have some of the most expensive monthly bills in the country.

Take Our Poll: Are You Struggling To Keep Up With Your Utility Bills?

Residents of San Jose, California, pay the highest monthly bills out of the 50 largest cities ranked in the report, with $3,248 in monthly expenses — 62.2% higher than the national average. New York, New York, follows, with $3,059; Boston, Massachusetts, with $2,963; San Francisco, California, with $2,946; and San Diego, California, with $ 2,689, round up the top most expensive cities for monthly bill expenses.

More From GOBankingRates