Forgot Flowers? Check Your Local Grocery or Hardware Store To Keep Valentine’s Day Budget Friendly

Valentine’s Day spending is expected to rise this year, according to a survey from the National Retail Federation. Shoppers surveyed said they expect to spend an average of $175.41 per person on Valentine’s Day gifts, which is $10.65 more than they spent last year. Flowers remain near the top of the list of favored Valentine’s presents, with 37% of those polled saying they planned to purchase flowers for a loved one. Candy topped the list with 57% of the votes, with greeting cards ranked second at 40%.

If you haven’t grabbed flowers — or any other treats — for your sweetheart, don’t despair. You have several affordable options.

Shop a Local Grocery Store or Hardware Store

Stores like Costco, Lidl and Aldi have beautiful flower arrangements that look great right in their wrappers — for way less than you’ll pay at a florist. However, you can take the floral presentation up a notch and really wow your love by grabbing a few bouquets and organizing them in a vase. Check a dollar store, Target or Walmart for a suitable vase.

Arrange the Bouquet Like a Pro

When you’re choosing and arranging the flowers, try to keep with a similar color theme. Trim the stems at an angle to allow them to absorb more water. Before you place the flowers in the vase, spin the roses in your hand with the head facing down to fluff out the petals. Give added dimensions to carnations by fluffing the petals.

Finally, finish off the arrangement by tying a color-coordinated bow — which you can also grab at the dollar store or big box retailer — around the vase.

Buy from Street Vendors

It’s not too late to pick up a beautiful bouquet from street vendors, either. Try to avoid the flowers that have been sitting in direct sunlight, as they tend to look wilted and may die faster. For a classy look, select flowers of all the same color — even if they aren’t roses.

Think Beyond Bouquets

If you aren’t confident in your flower arranging skills and can’t find anything you like to “grab-and-go,” consider giving a plant, instead. Stores like Home Depot, Lowe’s and Walmart all have extensive garden departments where you can find the perfect gift that will last long after cut flowers would have died.

