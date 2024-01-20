Advertiser Disclosure
Saving Money / Budgeting

Why You Should Budget for Your Impulse Buys

2 min Read
By Yaёl Bizouati-Kennedy
African American woman holding and counting dollars.
Riska / Getty Images

While making a budget — and sticking to it — is a cornerstone of financial well-being, depriving yourself can also have detrimental effects, triggering some to overcompensate on impulse buys.

Indeed, Ramsey Solutions’ State of Personal Finance study found, for instance, that 45% of Americans struggle to avoid making impulse purchases.

Here’s why you should budget for impulse buys.

Curbing Out-of-Control Impulse Spending

Some financial experts recommend allocating specific funds for discretionary buys within your budget, promoting a balanced approach to financial planning that accommodates occasional indulgences while maintaining overall fiscal responsibility.

For instance, using the 1% rule.

“It’s simple: When something you want to purchase exceeds 1% of your annual gross income, wait a day before buying it. The 1% income cap will limit how much you can spend in a day, and the 24-hour waiting period will take the thrill out of impulse buying,” said CNBC.

This method can also help differentiate between wants versus needs in life.

“You can also lower the amount you want to dedicate to this spending to 0.5% or even 0.25% of your income- what matters is to have a preset idea of what you can spend purchases, on impulse and “want “purchases,” said CNBC.

Ramsey Solutions also echoed this, saying it’s important to give yourself permission to spend and recommends adding a line item in the budget with your name on it for your “fun spending.”

Make Your Money Work for You

“Depending on your situation, this might be $10 a month or $100 a month. Just make sure the amount is reasonable and affordable for your budget,” said Ramsey Solutions. “The next time you’re walking through the mall and something catches your eye, you just have to check your fun money fund.”

More From GOBankingRates

Different Ways To Budget

Types of Budgeting

Related Content

Don’t Shop at Kroger This Day of The Week

Shopping

Don't Shop at Kroger This Day of The Week

January 19, 2024

2 min Read

Read more

11 Best New Items at Sam’s Club in 2024

Shopping

11 Best New Items at Sam's Club in 2024

January 19, 2024

2 min Read

Read more

7 Interesting Frugal Hacks Everyone Should Know in 2024

Savings Advice

7 Interesting Frugal Hacks Everyone Should Know in 2024

January 18, 2024

2 min Read

Read more

I Have a Budget but Not the Money To Cover It — What Should I Do?

Saving Money

I Have a Budget but Not the Money To Cover It -- What Should I Do?

January 18, 2024

2 min Read

Read more

8 Easy Ways To Save $20,000 on Your Salary in One Year

Savings Advice

8 Easy Ways To Save $20,000 on Your Salary in One Year

January 19, 2024

2 min Read

Read more

6 Things You Need to Know Before Buying a Used Car in 2024

Saving Money

6 Things You Need to Know Before Buying a Used Car in 2024

January 19, 2024

2 min Read

Read more

Food Stamps: Up to 31% More Could Qualify for SNAP Benefits If This Requirement Is Lifted

Saving Money

Food Stamps: Up to 31% More Could Qualify for SNAP Benefits If This Requirement Is Lifted

January 19, 2024

2 min Read

Read more

8 Grocery Store Items To Stop Buying If You Want To Save Money

Shopping

8 Grocery Store Items To Stop Buying If You Want To Save Money

January 19, 2024

2 min Read

Read more

9 Frugal Living Tips Boomers Should Focus On in 2024

Savings Advice

9 Frugal Living Tips Boomers Should Focus On in 2024

January 18, 2024

2 min Read

Read more

6 Things Women Spend Money On More Than Men — And How Much It Costs Them

Savings Advice

6 Things Women Spend Money On More Than Men -- And How Much It Costs Them

January 19, 2024

2 min Read

Read more

9 Affordable Valentine’s Day Gift Ideas From Costco

Saving Money

9 Affordable Valentine's Day Gift Ideas From Costco

January 18, 2024

2 min Read

Read more

Homeowners Beware: Avoid This Potentially Expensive Mistake During Harsh Winters

Saving Money

Homeowners Beware: Avoid This Potentially Expensive Mistake During Harsh Winters

January 18, 2024

2 min Read

Read more

10 Ways To Update Your Kitchen for Super Cheap or Even for Free

Saving Money

10 Ways To Update Your Kitchen for Super Cheap or Even for Free

January 18, 2024

2 min Read

Read more

The EV Tax Credit Is Changing in 2024: Here Are 10 Cars That Still Qualify

Saving Money

The EV Tax Credit Is Changing in 2024: Here Are 10 Cars That Still Qualify

January 17, 2024

2 min Read

Read more

Is Living Alone Too Expensive for Gen Z? 5 Ways To Save for Your Own Place

Savings Advice

Is Living Alone Too Expensive for Gen Z? 5 Ways To Save for Your Own Place

January 19, 2024

2 min Read

Read more

Avoid These 3 Emergency Fund Mistakes in 2024

Savings Advice

Avoid These 3 Emergency Fund Mistakes in 2024

January 17, 2024

2 min Read

Read more

BEFORE YOU GO

See Today's Best
Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!