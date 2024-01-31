Advertiser Disclosure
‘Your Rich BFF’ Vivian Tu: 5 Habits of Self-Made Millionaires

3 min Read
By Sheiresa McRae Ngo, AI Editor
Vivian Tu, known as Your Rich BFF, broke the mold by becoming a millionaire by the age of 27 (the average millionaire is 57 years old). Tu debunks the myth that wealth is solely a result of luck or inheritance.

Tu shares five transformative habits that have propelled self-made millionaires to financial success. This isn’t about quick riches but about understanding and playing the game of money wisely. Here’s what she had to say.

1. Understanding the Value of Earning More

During an episode of Your Rich BFF, the first lesson Tu emphasizes is that true wealth isn’t about cutting back on every little joy, like your morning coffee, but rather focusing on increasing your earnings. Rich individuals understand the importance of scaling their income.

Whether it’s through asking for a raise, seeking promotions, or finding new income avenues, the goal is to make more money, not just save what little you have. Interestingly, 39% of self-made millionaires amassed their wealth not by starting their own businesses but by excelling in their careers, says Tu.

2. The Power of Scalability

Millionaires differentiate themselves by how they view time and labor. While most people trade their time directly for money, millionaires invest in avenues that allow their money to work for them, such as the stock market or real estate. This approach to scalability ensures that their wealth grows exponentially over time without being directly tied to the number of hours worked.

3. Discipline and Delayed Gratification

Tu points out that self-made millionaires are not inherently different from others; they are simply more disciplined and adept at delaying gratification. This means prioritizing long-term financial health over immediate pleasures. By investing early and consistently, millionaires build a substantial financial cushion, allowing them to enjoy the fruits of their labor later in life without compromising their financial security.

4. Embracing Change

A key trait of successful individuals is their flexibility and willingness to adapt. Tu highlights that millionaires are quick to change their strategies upon realizing a mistake or encountering new information. This agility saves time and resources, allowing them to pivot away from failing ventures and toward more profitable ones without hesitation.

5. Setting Ambitious Goals

Tu underscores the importance of setting ambitious goals and creating detailed plans to achieve them. Millionaires don’t leave their success to chance; they outline specific, actionable steps to reach their financial targets. Whether it’s scaling a business or climbing the career ladder, having a clear roadmap is essential for progress.

Bottom Line

Tu’s insights reveal that becoming a millionaire is less about having special talents or coming from wealth and more about adopting a strategic approach to money management. By earning more, investing wisely, practicing discipline, being adaptable, and setting clear goals, anyone can navigate their way to financial success. The journey to becoming a millionaire takes patience and planning. Adopting these habits can set you on the path to financial freedom and beyond.

Editor's note: This article was produced via automated technology and then fine-tuned and verified for accuracy by a member of GOBankingRates' editorial team.

