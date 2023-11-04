Advertiser Disclosure
Saving Money / Budgeting

‘Your Rich BFF’ Vivian Tu: How To Negotiate and Lower Your Rent

3 min Read
By Sheiresa McRae Ngo, AI Editor
Happy young married couple are moving to new apartment.
Choreograph / iStock.com

In this economy, the cost of living seems to be on the rise. Unfortunately, rent is taking a substantial chunk out of our earnings. Financial expert Vivian Tu, known as Your Rich BFF, shed light on how to negotiate and potentially lower your rent. Here’s what she had to say about how to keep living costs in check.

Understanding the Skyrocketing Rent

Why has rent become so expensive? Tu highlights several factors during her show:

  • Inflation. With costs rising universally, landlords shift the burden to renters.
  • Lack of inventory. A shortage of rental properties, particularly affordable ones, drives prices up.
  • Expired rent freezes. Landlords are compensating for pandemic-induced rent freezes and discounts by increasing prices.
  • Remote work trend. The migration towards suburban areas for larger homes has spiked rents.
  • High demand for smaller apartments. The increasing preference for studio or one-bedroom apartments escalates demand and prices.
Make Your Money Work for You

Crafting Your Negotiation Email

Tu suggests a well-structured email as the starting point for your rent negotiation. Your email should express your intent to extend the lease but at a reduced rate, justified by the softened rental market. It’s recommended to research similar units in your area on platforms like Rent.com, Zillow, or StreetEasy to determine a fair price. Setting a deadline for the discussion can also pressure the landlord into taking your proposal seriously.

When the Direct Ask Fails

Not all landlords might be open to reducing the rent. Vivian advises asking for concessions like a free month of rent in a 12-month lease or two to three free months in a 24-month lease as an alternative. This way, the landlord retains the official monthly rent rate but offers you a real discount.

Broker Fee Negotiations

In places like New York City, renters often must pay a broker fee, which can be negotiated. If a unit has been unoccupied for a while, suggesting that the landlord covers the broker fee could be a win-win, keeping the listed rent unchanged but saving you a significant upfront cost.

Make Your Money Work for You

Exploring Other Housing Options

Tu mentions looking into subsidized or rent-stabilized housing as alternatives for affordable living. These options offer protection from exorbitant rent hikes. Furthermore, taking on additional roommates can significantly reduce your share of the rent, making housing more affordable.

Taking Action

With a blend of knowledge, negotiation skills, and creativity, lowering your rent becomes a feasible goal. The worst scenario? Your landlord declines your offer, leaving you in the same position as before – so why not give it a shot?

Tu’s pragmatic approach toward understanding and negotiating rent provides a pathway to alleviate the financial burden of housing. Explore her tips and you might just find yourself on the winning end of a rent negotiation.

Editor's note: This article was produced via automated technology and then fine-tuned and verified for accuracy by a member of GOBankingRates' editorial team.

More From GOBankingRates

Make Your Money Work for You

Related Content

5 Costco Clothing Items That Are a Waste of Money

Shopping

5 Costco Clothing Items That Are a Waste of Money

November 04, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

10 Cars Kept by Their Owners the Longest — What Makes Them Worth Holding Onto for 15+ Years?

Saving Money

10 Cars Kept by Their Owners the Longest -- What Makes Them Worth Holding Onto for 15+ Years?

November 04, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

8 Affordable Holiday Items Available at Sam’s Club Now

Shopping

8 Affordable Holiday Items Available at Sam's Club Now

November 03, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Don’t Shop at Walmart on This Day of the Week

Shopping

Don't Shop at Walmart on This Day of the Week

November 04, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

I Paid for Everything With Cash for Months: Here’s What I Learned

Savings Advice

I Paid for Everything With Cash for Months: Here's What I Learned

November 04, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

8 Foreign Cars To Stay Away From Buying

Saving Money

8 Foreign Cars To Stay Away From Buying

November 04, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Avoid Buying These 10 Cars That Will Likely Break Down After 100K Miles

Saving Money

Avoid Buying These 10 Cars That Will Likely Break Down After 100K Miles

November 04, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

9 Steps To Take if Your Bank Account Is Down to Zero

Savings Advice

9 Steps To Take if Your Bank Account Is Down to Zero

November 03, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Food Stamps: What is the Highest Income Level for SNAP Payments in 2023?

Saving Money

Food Stamps: What is the Highest Income Level for SNAP Payments in 2023?

November 04, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

7 Household Items You Should Always Buy at Dollar Tree To Save Money

Shopping

7 Household Items You Should Always Buy at Dollar Tree To Save Money

November 02, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Avoid Buying a Car That Doesn’t Have These 9 Valuable 2023 Upgrades

Saving Money

Avoid Buying a Car That Doesn't Have These 9 Valuable 2023 Upgrades

November 03, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

9 Costco Items That Look (or Taste) Expensive, but Aren’t

Shopping

9 Costco Items That Look (or Taste) Expensive, but Aren't

November 02, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

7 Sports Cars To Stay Away From Buying

Saving Money

7 Sports Cars To Stay Away From Buying

November 03, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Here’s How Much Americans Are Spending on Their Pets in 2023 — How Do You Compare

Saving Money

Here's How Much Americans Are Spending on Their Pets in 2023 -- How Do You Compare

November 03, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

15 Affordable Clothing Items That Make You Look Rich

Shopping

15 Affordable Clothing Items That Make You Look Rich

November 03, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

6 American Cars To Stay Away From Buying

Saving Money

6 American Cars To Stay Away From Buying

November 03, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

BEFORE YOU GO

See Today's Best
Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!