10 Cities With the Longest and Shortest Commute to Work

nycshooter / Getty Images

Commuting can have a significant impact on daily life, influencing everything from personal time to job satisfaction and even overall well-being. Urban planning, population density, transportation infrastructure, and cultural factors all play a role in determining the length of commutes in cities around the world.

Cities with the Longest Commutes:

1. New York City, USA

The Big Apple is notorious for its bustling streets and crowded subways. Commuters here face some of the longest travel times in the United States, averaging over 40 minutes one-way according to recent surveys.

2. São Paulo, Brazil

South America’s sprawling metropolis experiences significant traffic congestion, with some workers reporting commutes of more than two hours each way due to heavy traffic and limited public transport options.

3. Mumbai, India

In Mumbai, the combination of long distances and overcrowded trains leads to average commute times often exceeding an hour, not accounting for frequent delays.

4. Manila, Philippines

A rapidly increasing population and inadequate infrastructure contribute to Manila’s infamous traffic jams, with commuters facing lengthy journeys that can take upwards of three hours daily.

Make Your Money Work for You

5. Los Angeles, USA

LA’s car-centric culture and freeway gridlock result in some of the lengthiest commutes in the United States, with many residents spending an hour or more in their cars each trip.

Cities with the Shortest Commutes:

1. Salt Lake City, USA

Known for its well-planned roads and efficient public transport system, commuters in Salt Lake City enjoy one of the shortest average commute times in the United States, typically around 23 minutes.

2. Helsinki, Finland

This Nordic city boasts a highly efficient public transportation system and a commitment to cycling infrastructure, contributing to an average commute of just around 24 minutes.

3. Copenhagen, Denmark

Often hailed as one of the world’s most liveable cities, Copenhagen’s investment in cycling lanes and public transport means most commutes are less than half an hour.

4. Tallinn, Estonia

The Estonian capital offers free public transportation to residents, reducing traffic congestion and enabling quicker commutes for its citizens.

5. Oslo, Norway

Oslo’s dedication to reducing car traffic in the city center and its reliable public transit options contribute to an average commute time that is among the shortest for European capitals.

Make Your Money Work for You

Factors Affecting Commute Times:

Public Transportation: Efficient and widespread public transportation systems can significantly reduce commute times.

Efficient and widespread public transportation systems can significantly reduce commute times. Urban Planning: Cities designed with work centers close to residential areas can enjoy shorter commutes.

Cities designed with work centers close to residential areas can enjoy shorter commutes. Traffic Congestion: Overreliance on cars without adequate road capacity leads to longer commute times.

Overreliance on cars without adequate road capacity leads to longer commute times. Geography: Natural barriers like rivers and mountains can limit infrastructure development, extending travel times.

The length of a city’s commute is a multifaceted issue that reflects its urban design, infrastructure, and socio-economic policies. While some cities have managed to keep their commute times down through careful planning and investments in public transport, others struggle with the growing pains of rapid urbanization and car dependency. For those considering a move, the commute is an essential factor to consider, as it can greatly influence the quality of life.

Editor's note: This article was produced via automated technology and then fine-tuned and verified for accuracy by a member of GOBankingRates' editorial team.

More From GOBankingRates