These Are the 10 Most Reliable Cars of All Time — How Many Miles Could They Reach?

©Jeep

When Consumer Reports published its 2023 list of the most reliable cars at the end of November, there were a lot of familiar names included. Chances are, if you’ve been producing the same models of well-built consistency for decades, there’s no reason to change up a winning formula.

Toyota rules the rankings, with seven of its models placing in the top 10 this year. When ranking brands, Lexus’ model line scored the highest among Consumer Reports’ readers, with the ever-reliable Toyota close behind.

Reliability is crucial to today’s car buyer, but Toyota, Lexus and others have 30- to 40-year-old models that are beloved by their owners and still seen regularly on American roads despite their monster mileages.

Today’s cars are constructed to last longer than older vehicles, but some older cars with high mileage can still be dependable, and opting for a used car with high miles can save you quite a bit of money.

But which cars run the longest? Here are ten cars that made TopSpeed’s list of the most reliable cars of all time, with supporting data from other auto experts.

10. Mazda Miata

Potential Top Mileage: 200,000+

The fun Miata was modeled after British roadsters, but its durability and engineering are what cemented the car’s reputation. TopSpeed claimed the newer 2021 MX-5 will be especially dependable for years — the world’s best-selling sports car of all time has made Consumer Reports’ list of the top ten most reliable cars since 2010, according to HotCars. Miatas have the potential to last at least 200,000 miles, but owners have reported theirs lasting over 470,000 and 501,000 miles.

Make Your Money Work for You

9. Mitsubishi Lancer

Potential Top Mileage: 150,000-250,000

Great on fuel economy, but mid on performance power, the Lancer is known as a serviceable sedan that could be relied upon to give you a ton of miles. TopSpeed highlighted the redesigned 2008 model, which “is one of the best-kept secrets because it can be picked up for little cost. It will run for many years to come if you keep up with the essential maintenance.”

8. Honda Accord

Potential Top Mileage: 200,000+

According to HotCars, the last known highest mileage for an Accord was 1.16 million miles. Most brands don’t make it even close to that distance, but Hondas in general — and Accords specifically — tend to run without significant issues for years. Included in Kiplinger’s “15 Cars You Can Drive Forever” list for good reason, there’s practically no maximum mileage for an Accord, but 200,000 is a good start.

7. Toyota Camry

Potential Top Mileage: 250,000

The Camry has stood apart from the field of midsized sedans for decades. Like the most reliable, well-built cars, Toyotas have an average lifespan of 200,000-250,000 miles. But if you make sure to keep your car with proper care and maintenance, your Camry can be driven over 500,000 miles.

6. Jeep Cherokee

Potential Top Mileage: 250,000-300,000

We suspect there are a number of high mileage Jeep Cherokees on most used car sites — like those found on Autotrader — all the time. For lovers of performance and fearless of mileage, Cherokees don’t seem to give up without a fight. Still widely popular, TopSpeed pointed to the 2013 model, which has great reliability feedback. Consensus mileage reports place the Cherokee between 250,000 and 300,000 miles.

Make Your Money Work for You

5. Mercedes-Benz W124

Potential Top Mileage: 250,000-300,000

The W124 range of Mercedes cars were manufactured from 1984 to 1997, but the unpretentious midsize cars haven proven nearly indestructible since then, and daily drivers can be seen on Americans roads every day.

4. Volvo 900

Potential Top Mileage: 250,000-350,000

Irv Gordon’s drove his Guinness World Record Volvo P1800 more than 3,250,000 miles before passing away in 2018. While impressive, it’s the 900 series (and to a lesser extent, the 240 model) that is more well-known for its durability. As TopSpeed noted, with routine maintenance, your 900 could last up to the highest reported mileage on Edmunds: 330,000.

3. Toyota 4Runner

Potential Top Mileage: 300,000-400,000

Built for rugged off-roading, “the 4Runner is second to known because it is an SUV that is as tough as a truck, as sure-footed as a mountain goat, and can go anywhere you need,” according to TopSpeed. On the 4Runners.com forum, one user coolly notes that, “There are many on there (a thread) with over 300K and several over 400K.”

2. Lexus LS 400

Potential Top Mileage: 250,000+

You’ll be extremely lucky if your Lexus reaches even a quarter of that automotive journalist Matt Farah’s famous million-mile LS did, but 250,000 is not only achievable; it’s expected. As one owner told HotCars, “I thought about getting rid of it, but after test-driving both newer and new cars, I couldn’t find anything that would be better than the Lexus for as cheap as it was to do the recent repairs it needed.”

1. Honda Civic

Potential Top Mileage: 300,000+

TopSpeed ranked the Civic as the most reliable car ever based on its research and owner feedback. Singling out the 1990 model in particular, any used Civic is a popular choice for many reasons, including money-saving ones like top-notch fuel efficiency and affordable entry price. While “many of them have hit the 300,000-mile mark without major repairs,” Civics are made to last even longer than that.

Make Your Money Work for You

More From GOBankingRates