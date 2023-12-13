5 Cars Frugal People Never Buy

benedek / Getty Images

Frugality isn’t just about saving money; it’s a lifestyle choice that prioritizes value and long-term financial health. When it comes to purchasing vehicles, frugal individuals tend to avoid certain types of cars that don’t align with their economic principles. Here are five types of cars that typically don’t make the cut for the budget-conscious buyer.

1. Brand New, High-End Luxury Vehicles

Frugal people often steer clear of brand new luxury cars. While the allure of a sleek, high-end vehicle like a BMW or a Mercedes is undeniable, their steep depreciation rates, high insurance costs, and expensive maintenance make them less appealing to a budget-conscious individual. Frugal shoppers prefer cars that retain their value over time and don’t incur high ongoing costs.

2. Gas Guzzlers

Cars known for their poor fuel efficiency, such as large SUVs and trucks, are usually a no-go. Frugal individuals are mindful of the ongoing costs associated with owning a car, and fuel is a major expense. Gas guzzlers can quickly become money pits, especially when fuel prices rise. Economical cars with good miles per gallon (MPG) ratings are more aligned with frugal living.

3. Cars with High Maintenance Costs

Some cars are notorious for their high maintenance and repair costs — often luxury and foreign brands. Parts may be more expensive or difficult to source, and specialized service can add up quickly. Frugal individuals tend to avoid these types of vehicles in favor of models known for reliability and lower maintenance costs, like many Toyota or Honda models.

4. Vehicles with Poor Resale Value

Cars that depreciate rapidly or have a reputation for being unreliable typically have poor resale values. Frugal buyers consider the entire lifecycle of a car purchase, including its potential resale value. They often opt for vehicles that are known to hold their value better over time, ensuring that if they decide to sell, they won’t be at a significant financial loss.

5. Trendy or Flashy Models

Lastly, frugal people are less likely to be swayed by trendy or flashy cars that might be popular for a season but don’t offer long-term practicality or value. They prefer timeless models that are known for their functionality, reliability, and overall cost-effectiveness, rather than cars that make a statement but fail to deliver on practicality and affordability.

Frugal Car-Buying Tips:

Research Reliability : Look for models with a history of long-term reliability.

: Look for models with a history of long-term reliability. Consider Total Ownership Costs : Factor in insurance, maintenance, and fuel costs.

: Factor in insurance, maintenance, and fuel costs. Buy Used : Let someone else take the depreciation hit. A gently used car can offer the best value.

: Let someone else take the depreciation hit. A gently used car can offer the best value. Negotiate Wisely: Don’t be afraid to negotiate for the best deal.

The Frugal Philosophy: For frugal individuals, a car is a tool, not a status symbol. They seek vehicles that serve their needs efficiently and economically, emphasizing total cost of ownership and practicality over luxury and prestige. By adopting this mindset, you can make wiser financial decisions that align with a more frugal, value-driven lifestyle.

Editor's note: This article was produced via automated technology and then fine-tuned and verified for accuracy by a member of GOBankingRates' editorial team.

