6 Cars That Will Only Last Half as Long as the Average Vehicle

By Sheiresa McRae Ngo
When shopping for a car, we often think about factors like price, style, or fuel efficiency. However, longevity is a critical aspect that can significantly impact your wallet and peace of mind in the long run. Not all vehicles are built to last, and some may only endure half the lifespan of an average car. Here are five cars that, based on various reports and consumer feedback, might not go the distance as well as others.

1. Chevrolet Sonic

The Chevrolet Sonic has a mixed reputation when it comes to longevity. This subcompact car offers a comfortable ride and user-friendly technology, but it has faced criticism for its long-term reliability. Owners have reported issues with the engine and transmission, which are costly to repair and might lead to an earlier-than-expected end of life for the vehicle.

2. Fiat 500

The Fiat 500 is known for its charming design and city-friendly size. However, it falls short in the durability department. Owners have frequently complained about mechanical issues, including problems with the electrical systems and transmission. The Fiat 500’s repair costs can stack up quickly, potentially making it a less viable option for those seeking a long-lasting vehicle.

3. Dodge Journey

The Dodge Journey, a midsize crossover SUV, has faced various challenges in terms of reliability. While it offers ample space and a comfortable ride, its longevity is questionable. The Journey has been reported to have issues with its transmission and engine, which are critical components for any vehicle’s longevity.

4. Ford Fiesta

The Ford Fiesta is a popular compact car known for its great handling and fuel efficiency. However, when it comes to lasting many years without significant issues, the Fiesta has had its share of problems. Owners have reported issues with the transmission, particularly in models with the automatic gearbox, leading to costly repairs and reduced lifespan.

5. Mitsubishi Mirage

The Mitsubishi Mirage is one of the most affordable cars on the market, but its low price tag might come with a compromise in longevity. Owners have reported various issues ranging from engine problems to concerns with build quality. These factors can contribute to a shorter lifespan than one might expect from a new car.

6. Nissan Versa

The Nissan Versa is an affordable and fuel-efficient subcompact car, but it has been criticized for its long-term reliability. Owners and automotive experts have reported issues with the transmission, particularly in earlier models equipped with the CVT (Continuously Variable Transmission). Furthermore, there have been concerns about the quality of interior materials and overall build quality, which could contribute to a shorter lifespan than expected.

The Bottom Line

It’s important to note that individual experiences can vary, and proper maintenance can significantly extend a vehicle’s life. However, the models listed here have shown a trend of falling short in the longevity department based on various consumer reports and expert reviews.

When considering a vehicle purchase, it’s important to look beyond the upfront cost and consider the long-term implications. Opting for a car known for its durability might save you money and headaches in the long run.

Editor's note: This article was produced via automated technology and then fine-tuned and verified for accuracy by a member of GOBankingRates' editorial team.

