6 Luxury Cars That Are Better To Buy Used

Buying a car is no small affair, as it can not only provide sticker shock, but also take an enormous toll on wallets and budgets. Indeed, Consumer Reports noted that the average cost of new cars is now more than $48,000 — up a whopping $6,000 from two years ago and $10,000 from September 2020, according to Kelley Blue Book.

In the fourth quarter of 2023’s used vehicle market, average APR and down payments hit record highs, according to Edmunds. Indeed, APRs climbed to 11.6% on average, up from the third quarter’s Q3’s average of 11.2%, and 10% from a year ago.

Against this backdrop, consider that if you’re considering buying a luxury car, going the used-car route might be the way.

“A model that’s too expensive for your budget when purchased new may be affordable if you buy it as a used car,” wrote automotive journalist Chris Teague in a recent US News & World Report article.

Here are a few luxury cars that are better to buy used, according to Teague.