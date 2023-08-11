Advertiser Disclosure
7 Mistakes to Avoid When Negotiating For A Used Car

3 min Read
By Sean Fisher, AI Editor
Car with For Sale Sign stock photo
LazingBee / iStock.com

Purchasing a used car can be a smart financial decision, often offering more value for your money than buying a brand-new vehicle. However, the negotiation process can be fraught with pitfalls for the unwary.

To ensure you’re not leaving money on the table or getting less car than you paid for, avoid these seven common mistakes:

Not Doing Your Homework

Before stepping foot into a dealership, arm yourself with information. Research the make, model, and year of the vehicle you’re interested in, and get a sense of its going rate. Websites like Kelley Blue Book or Edmunds can offer insights into the car’s value.

Skipping the Test Drive

Even if the car looks impeccable from the outside, there may be underlying issues that aren’t immediately apparent. Always take the car for a test drive, paying attention to how it feels, sounds, and responds.

Neglecting the Inspection

Always get a used car inspected by a trusted mechanic before finalizing your purchase. This can help identify potential problems that might not be visible to the untrained eye and save you from future headaches.

Focusing Solely on Monthly Payments

Dealers may tempt you with low monthly payment options that seem attractive but stretch out over a longer period, leading to you paying more in the long run. Always consider the total price of the car, including interest, rather than just the monthly cost.

Falling for Sales Tactics

Recognize that salespeople might employ various tactics to push for a sale. This could range from claiming there’s another buyer interested in the same car to suggesting that the deal they’re offering is limited-time only. Stay grounded, stick to your research, and don’t let pressure tactics sway your decision.

Not Considering Insurance Costs

Before finalizing your car purchase, get an insurance quote. Sometimes, the cost of insuring a used car, especially a high-end model, can be higher than anticipated, impacting your total ownership costs.

Forgetting About Depreciation

All cars depreciate, but some lose value faster than others. Factor in depreciation rates when choosing your car, as this will impact its resale value should you decide to sell or trade it in the future.

Buying a used car requires a combination of thorough research, patience, and a clear understanding of what you’re willing to spend.

By sidestepping these common negotiation mistakes, you’ll be in a stronger position to secure a deal that offers genuine value for your investment.

Editor’s note: This article was produced via automated technology and then fine-tuned and verified for accuracy by a member of GOBankingRates’ editorial team.

