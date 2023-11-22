Best Black Friday Deals on Autos Almost Too Good to Be True

Berki Alin / Getty Images

Black Friday isn’t just for snagging the latest tech gadgets or fashion deals; it’s also a prime time to score major savings on a new car. With dealerships eager to clear out current inventory for next year’s models, this shopping season can offer some unbelievable bargains. Based on data from Kelley Blue Book, here are some of the best Black Friday auto deals that are almost too good to be true.

1. 2023 Honda CR-V

Deal: The Honda CR-V, known for its reliability and efficient use of space, is a great pick for families. This Black Friday, look out for significant discounts and competitive financing options, making it an ideal time to purchase this versatile SUV.

2. 2023 Ford F-150

Deal: The Ford F-150, America’s best-selling truck, often comes with attractive rebates and financing deals during Black Friday. Whether you’re looking for a workhorse or a daily driver, the F-150’s mix of utility and comfort makes it a top choice.

3. 2023 Toyota Camry

Deal: The Toyota Camry, renowned for its reliability and resale value, is expected to come with enticing offers. This could include reduced lease rates or cash-back deals, making it a great option for those seeking a dependable and comfortable sedan.

4. 2023 Chevrolet Bolt EV

Deal: As electric vehicles gain popularity, keep an eye out for the Chevrolet Bolt EV. This Black Friday, the Bolt EV may come with exceptional incentives, such as discounted leasing options or cash rebates, appealing to eco-conscious buyers.

Make Your Money Work for You

5. 2023 Mazda CX-5

Deal: The Mazda CX-5, with its stylish design and engaging driving dynamics, is likely to have attractive offers. These could range from low-interest financing to special lease deals, making it a tempting choice for those seeking a sporty yet practical crossover.

This Black Friday, the auto industry is poised to present some spectacular deals that are hard to ignore. From family-friendly SUVs like the Honda CR-V to the eco-conscious Chevrolet Bolt EV, there’s something for every type of driver. Remember, these deals are often limited in time and quantity, so it’s wise to act quickly if you find an offer that suits your needs and budget. Happy car hunting!

Editor's note: This article was produced via automated technology and then fine-tuned and verified for accuracy by a member of GOBankingRates' editorial team.

More From GOBankingRates