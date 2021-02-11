The Bestselling Cars To Start 2021

The Bestselling Cars To Start 2021These vehicles are high up in this year’s popularity contest.
The auto industry stayed afloat in 2020, survived without bailouts and avoided a repeat of the disaster of 2008. Not dying and thriving, however, are two very different things.
With only a handful of exceptions, the 25 bestselling cars, trucks and SUVs in America, as ranked by Car and Driver, saw their sales numbers decline last year. Here’s a look at cars that are always top contenders for America’s annual auto popularity contest, how they fared in 2020 and what trends are steering them into the future.
2021 Toyota 4Runner
- Models sold during 2020: 129,052
- Change in sales from 2019: -2%
- Starting MSRP: $36,590
A big and capable full-size SUV, the 4Runner is known for its durability, off-road prowess and sheer size.
*Pictured 2020 Toyota 4Runner
2020 Ford Transit
- Models sold during 2020: 131,556
- Change in sales from 2019: -15%
- Starting MSRP: $34,510
The Transit is the go-to American-made commercial van for businesses and contractors of all kinds. The full-size workhorse is known for its versatility as a cargo van, passenger van and crew van.
2021 Jeep Cherokee
- Models sold during 2020: 135,855
- Change in sales from 2019: -29%
- Starting MSRP: $26,555
The Cherokee nameplate has a history dating back to 1974 and has evolved into its current iteration as a compact crossover. It remains one of the most influential and often-awarded SUVs of all time, despite a jarring drop in sales last year of nearly 30%.
*Pictured 2020 Jeep Cherokee
2021 Nissan Altima
- Models sold during 2020: 137,988
- Change in sales from 2019: -34%
- Starting MSRP: $24,300
A reliable and attractive commuter sedan, the Altima is Nissan’s bridge between the entry-level Versa and the higher-end Maxima. Although the coronavirus certainly contributed to the Altima’s stark 34% drop in sales, the truth is that the era of the family sedan is in its twilight.
*Pictured 2020 Nissan Altima
2021 Mazda CX-5
- Models sold during 2020: 146,420
- Change in sales from 2019: -5.30%
- Starting MSRP: $25,270
Both critics and owners fawn over the sleek and stylish compact crossover that is the Mazda CX-5. It’s a beautiful vehicle that drives well and offers impressive luxury for the price.
*Pictured 2020 Mazda CX-5
2021 Subaru Outback
- Models sold during 2020: 153,294
- Change in sales from 2019: -15%
- Starting MSRP: $26,795
The flagship vehicle of the Subaru lineup, the Outback is responsible more than any other vehicle for Subaru’s reputation for safety and dependability both on the road and off.
*Pictured 2020 Subaru Outback
2021 Subaru Forester
- Models sold during 2020: 176,996
- Change in sales from 2019: -2%
- Starting MSRP: $24,795
Despite the fact that it competes in the compact SUV segment, the Subaru Outback is still a wagon. The true compact crossover of the family is the Forester, which delivers the same Subaru reliability and peace of mind.
*Pictured 2020 Subaru Forester
2020 Ford Escape
- Models sold during 2020: 178,496
- Change in sales from 2019: -26%
- Starting MSRP: $24,885
It’s getting harder and harder for the Escape to compete in the crowded and competitive compact SUV segment, particularly when vehicles like the Mazda CX-5 offer more luxurious features for the same price. It’s one of only two 2020 model-year vehicles on this list.
*Picture 2020 Ford Escape
2021 Honda Accord
- Models sold during 2020: 199,458
- Change in sales from 2019: -26%
- Starting MSRP: $24,970
Like the Ford Escape, the Honda Accord also suffered a bruising sales decline of more than one-quarter last year. Also like the Escape, however, the Accord remains a fan favorite with a loyal following.
*Pictured 2020 Honda Accord Touring 2.0T
2021 Jeep Wrangler
- Models sold during 2020: 201,311
- Change in sales from 2019: -12%
- Starting MSRP: $28,315
The Jeep Wrangler continues its legacy as an off-road workhorse, but one that has been thoroughly refined for highway comfort — and you can still take off the roof. And the doors.
*Pictured 2020 Jeep Wrangler
2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee
- Models sold during 2020: 209,786
- Change in sales from 2019: -14%
- Starting MSRP: $34,220
Although it’s still the bestselling Jeep, even the mighty Grand Cherokee’s sales numbers dropped by 14% in 2020. To be fair, however, Jeep sales were down across the board.
*Pictured 2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee
2021 Toyota Highlander
- Models sold during 2020: 212,276
- Change in sales from 2019: -11%
- Starting MSRP: $34,810
Interestingly shaped with a dramatic front grille, the Toyota Highlander stands out among full-size SUVs. It’s one of the longest-running three-row SUVs in history and is still one of Toyota’s top sellers.
*Pictured 2020 Toyota Highlander
2021 Ford Explorer
- Models sold during 2020: 226,217
- Change in sales from 2019: 21%
- Starting MSRP: $32,225
The 2021 Explorer hangs onto its unibody construction despite moving back to a rear-wheel-drive layout, making it one of the more unique three-row midsize SUVs on the market. It also happens to be America’s top-selling three-row SUV once again after a brief hiatus from the top spot.
*Pictured 2020 Ford Explorer Limited
2021 Nissan Rogue
- Models sold during 2020: 227,935
- Change in sales from 2019: -35%
- Starting MSRP: $25,650
The Nissan Rogue got a sorely needed makeover in 2021, but even that wasn’t enough to bring it up to par with the Honda CR-V and Toyota RAV. The fact is that the competition was making a better argument than the Rogue even before the pandemic.
*Picture 2020 Nissan Rogue
2021 Toyota Corolla
- Models sold during 2020: 237,178
- Change in sales from 2019: -22%
- Starting MSRP: $20,025
One of the bestselling cars of all time, the Corolla has long been one of the standard choices for budget-minded drivers who shop based on considerations like value, safety and low cost of ownership. Even so, sales took a beating in 2020.
2021 Toyota Tacoma
- Models sold during 2020: 238,806
- Change in sales from 2019: -4%
- Starting MSRP: $26,150
The Tacoma didn’t lose much ground at all in 2020, all things considered. It’s known as a middle-of-the-road compact pickup, but it’s far more popular than the larger Toyota Tundra.
*Pictured 2020 Toyota Tacoma
2021 GMC Sierra
- Models sold during 2020: 253,016
- Change in sales from 2019: 9%
- Starting MSRP: $31,695
Unlike so many on this list, the GMC Sierra actually grew its sales numbers last year. Its slightly cheaper GM cousin, the Chevy Silverado, also enjoyed a bump in sales.
*Pictured 2020 GMC Sierra
2021 Honda Civic
- Models sold during 2020: 261,225
- Change in sales from 2019: -20%
- Starting MSRP: $21,250
Loyalists have long loved the bestselling Honda Civic for the same reasons their counterparts at Toyota have always gone back to its chief competitor, the Corolla. It’s not surprising, then, that the two suffered nearly identical losses in sales in 2020.
*Pictured 2020 Honda Civic
2021 Chevrolet Equinox
- Models sold during 2020: 270,994
- Change in sales from 2019: -22%
- Starting MSRP: $23,800
Chevy watched the Equinox’s sales numbers plummet last year, and it’s not hard to understand why. It’s a good compact SUV that gets good reviews, but it shares a segment with vehicles like the Mazda CX-5, which is truly great in the same price range.
*Pictured 2020 Chevrolet Equinox
2021 Toyota Camry
- Models sold during 2020: 294,348
- Change in sales from 2019: -13%
- Starting MSRP: $24,970
The Camry remains America’s bestselling car despite a 13% year-over-year drop in sales. That’s likely because its No.1 rival, the Honda Accord, did doubly bad with a hideous 26% decline.
*Pictured 2020 Toyota Camry
2021 Honda CR-V
- Models sold during 2020: 333,502
- Change in sales from 2019: -13%
- Starting MSRP: $25,350
The Honda CR-V shines in the crowded compact SUV segment. Even if it doesn’t shine quite as brightly as the Mazda CX-5, it has earned a place in the category’s top tier.
2021 Toyota RAV4
- Models sold during 2020: 430,387
- Change in sales from 2019: -4%
- Starting MSRP: $26,150
The Toyota RAV4 hung in there with only minimal losses, likely because it’s so good at offering something for everyone. Few SUVs have a broader spectrum from the entry-level package to the top trim level.
*Pictured 2020 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid
2021 Ram Pickup
- Models sold during 2020: 563,676
- Change in sales from 2019: -11%
- Starting MSRP: $32,245
As always, pandemic or not, pickups rule the roost on America’s roads and highways. The first of the top three is the Ram Pickup, which is back in its regular third-place spot after briefly reigning as No. 2.
*Pictured 2018 Dodge Ram
2021 Chevrolet Silverado
- Models sold during 2020: 586,675
- Change in sales from 2019: Light-duty model decreased by 0.5%; heavy-duty trucks increased by 14%
- Starting MSRP: $28,900
The Silverado reclaimed its usual place ahead of Ram but behind you-know-who. Sales were up across the board, but it was the big heavy-duty pickups that brought Chevy across the finish line in 2020.
*Pictured 2020 Chevrolet Silverado Diesel
2021 Ford F-Series
- Models sold during 2020: 787,422
- Change in sales from 2019: -12%
- Starting MSRP: $28,940
The Ford F-Series has been America’s bestselling family of vehicles since today’s middle-aged Americans were babies. A 12% drop in sales is not enough to change that — nor will it be any time soon.
Methodology: GOBankingRates used Car and Driver’s “25 Best-Selling Cars, Trucks, and SUVs of 2020” list to find the bestselling vehicles of that year as well as each vehicle’s (1) units sold in 2020 and (2) percent change from 2019 sales. Then, GOBankingRates consulted the manufacturers’ websites to find each vehicle’s (3) starting MSRP. All data were collected and are up to date as of Jan. 21, 2021.
