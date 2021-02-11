The Bestselling Cars To Start 2021

The auto industry stayed afloat in 2020, survived without bailouts and avoided a repeat of the disaster of 2008. Not dying and thriving, however, are two very different things.

With only a handful of exceptions, the 25 bestselling cars, trucks and SUVs in America, as ranked by Car and Driver, saw their sales numbers decline last year. Here’s a look at cars that are always top contenders for America’s annual auto popularity contest, how they fared in 2020 and what trends are steering them into the future.