Car Theft Study: 15 Models That Attract Thieves the Most

Car theft is a persistent issue, affecting thousands of vehicle owners each year. Certain car models seem to be more attractive to thieves, as indicated by the NICB Hot Wheels Reports from 2010-2020.

When we’re looking to purchase a new car, we think of the costs, the color, the mileage, almost everything — but some of us forget that some vehicles are much more attractive to grand theft auto than others. This article highlights the 15 car models that have been most susceptible to theft over the past decade.

1. Honda Accord

Topping the list with a staggering 513,025 thefts, the Honda Accord, especially models from the mid to late ’90s, has been the most stolen car in America. The older models’ lack of advanced anti-theft technology makes them particularly vulnerable.

2. Honda Civic

Following closely is the Honda Civic with 471,327 thefts. Like the Accord, its older models are often targeted due to the absence of modern security features.

3. Ford Pickups (Full-Size)

Ford’s full-size pickups, primarily the F-Series, rank third with 337,287 thefts. Their popularity and high sales volume make them a common target nationwide.

4. Chevrolet Pickups (Full-Size)

With 308,105 thefts, Chevrolet’s full-size pickups are also a favorite among thieves. The models from the late 90s and early 2000s are particularly prone to theft.

5. Toyota Camry

The Toyota Camry, known for its reliability, has seen 180,722 thefts. Unlike the Accord and Civic, newer models of the Camry are also frequently stolen.

6. Dodge Pickups (Full-Size)

Dodge’s full-size pickups, also known as Ram trucks, have been stolen 128,313 times. Owners of popular models like Ram 1500, 2500, or 3500 should be cautious.

7. Nissan Altima

The Nissan Altima stands seventh with 112,776 thefts. Notably, recent models such as the 2020 version have also been targeted, indicating a shift in thief preferences.

8. Toyota Corolla

The Toyota Corolla, with its global popularity, has experienced 89,864 thefts. Its wide range of models, from 2014 to 2020, are at risk.

9. Dodge Caravan

The family-friendly Dodge Caravan has been stolen 55,257 times, especially models from the early 2000s.

10. GMC Pickups (Full-Size)

GMC’s full-size pickups round out the top ten with 46,753 thefts. Models from 2005 and the late 2010s are particularly susceptible.

11. Acura Integra

With 36,000 thefts, the Acura Integra, especially the 1994 model, has been a frequent target in the past decade.

12. Chevrolet Impala

The Chevrolet Impala, despite being discontinued, has experienced 28,461 thefts, mainly the 2008 model.

13. Jeep Cherokee/Grand Cherokee

The popular Jeep Cherokee/Grand Cherokee has been stolen 28,335 times, with the 2004 model being particularly vulnerable.

14. Honda CR-V

The Honda CR-V, a newcomer to the list, has had 22,403 thefts, especially targeting models from the early 2000s.

15. Nissan Maxima

The Nissan Maxima, with 13,533 thefts, is the least stolen vehicle on this list but still a target, particularly the 1996 model.

Understanding which car models are most at risk of theft can help owners take appropriate precautions. Whether it’s investing in advanced security systems, using anti-theft devices, or being vigilant about parking locations, taking steps to protect these high-risk vehicles is crucial. Remember, the right preventive measures can significantly reduce the chances of your car being a statistic in future theft reports.

Editor's note: This article was produced via automated technology and then fine-tuned and verified for accuracy by a member of GOBankingRates' editorial team.

