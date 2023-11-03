Advertiser Disclosure
Saving Money / Car

6 Cars You Should Never Buy Used

4 min Read
By David Nadelle
Car with For Sale Sign stock photo
LazingBee / iStock.com

Used car prices have hit historic highs due to a shortage of new vehicles since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. So, it’s more important than ever for buyers to make sure their money is going toward something safe and reliable when they shell out thousands of dollars on a previously owned car or truck.

While dealers are obliged to disclose a certain amount of information about the past use and condition of vehicles they sell, knowing a bit about brand and model reliability will help you make the most informed decision when the time comes to purchase a used car.  

That being said, there are a slew of specific used models you should be hesitant to buy.

6 Cars You Should Never Buy Used

Consumers Reports has an exhaustive list of 108 models you should avoid due to lower-than-average reliability, but you can start your research with these six used cars you should avoid buying.

Dodge Grand Caravan

The bland, boxy Caravan was discontinued in 2020, so there are still tons of them available on the secondary market. That doesn’t mean you should buy one.

Lincoln Aviator

The Lincoln Aviator was singled out for reliability issues by CR in 2020 and 2021, getting tagged with a score of 8 on a 100-point scale, “with the main trouble spots being its in-car electronics, climate system, steering, suspension, power equipment, body hardware, drive system, paint, trim, noises, and leaks,” per Ford Authority.

Make Your Money Work for You

Fiat 500

Both the 500L wagon (retired after the 2020 model year) and the 500X subcompact SUV made U.S. News and World Report’s list of “Used Cars To Avoid in 2023” and ranked at the bottom of their respective classes.

Volkswagen Eos

Suffering from “the uncommon and feeble one-two punch of being both too expensive and not flashy enough for its sales segment,” according to Car and Driver, VW phased out the Eos in mid 2015. Joe Giranda, director of sales and marketing for CFR Classic, told GOBankingRates that it “is prone to mechanical problems, particularly with its power windows and convertible top mechanisms, resulting in high repair costs. Owners have also reported frequent suspension issues.”

Mini Cooper

Stylish and compact, Mini models tend to be unreliable across the board and you’ll pay dearly for repairs too. Transmission fails are the most common complaint among 2005 Mini owners, per MotorBiscuit, as are clutch and power steering issues in early models.   

Chevrolet Spark

You should never rely on one review to give you the whole picture, but when one flat out claims, “The 2022 Chevrolet Spark isn’t a very good car,” even optimistic buyers could be forgiven with abandoning their search. Very affordable when they were new, you can probably buy a five-to-seven-year old model for a song. While earlier models were beset with oil consumption and transmission failure problems, according to CarComplaints.com, post-redesign Sparks from 2016 onward suffer from worrisome steering and an “unyieldingly stiff” ride, per CR.

Other Things To Consider

Sometimes reliability doesn’t even come into question when considering a used vehicle. When GOBankingRates asked Leland Jones, founder and CEO of Ceramic King Coatings, about discounted BMWs, he recommended against buying one regardless of year or model.

Make Your Money Work for You

“The cost on those vehicles tends to be insane,” Jones said. “There’s a high cost of maintenance and repair expenses are through the roof.” Likewise, buying a used Saab or Suzuki — two companies that don’t even operate in the U.S. anymore — is a recipe for financial disaster.

Aside from avoiding specific models or companies, AutoTrader says that you should always look for certain red flags when choosing a used vehicle. Be wary of things like incomplete service records, too many vehicle modifications, long periods of inactivity and cars being sold from remote locations, where repair centers are rare. Be sure to go for a test drive. Even minor unexpected sounds or vibrations can lead to major repairs and headaches down the road.

Heather Taylor contributed to the reporting for this article.

More From GOBankingRates

Saving Money Ideas

12 Tips To Build Your Savings
Clever Ways To Save Money
How To Save Money Fast
Frugal Living Tips To Help You Save Money
Money-Saving Challenges To Try
Save $100 Extra a Week With These Tips

Related Content

5 Costco Clothing Items That Are a Waste of Money

Shopping

5 Costco Clothing Items That Are a Waste of Money

December 12, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

I Paid for Everything With Cash for Months: Here’s What I Learned

Savings Advice

I Paid for Everything With Cash for Months: Here's What I Learned

December 12, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

7 Best Appliance Deals at Costco This December

Shopping

7 Best Appliance Deals at Costco This December

December 12, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

13 Frugal Tips To Limit Your Holiday Debt Early

Saving Money

13 Frugal Tips To Limit Your Holiday Debt Early

December 12, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Holiday 2023: 5 Best Gift Cards to Buy

Saving Money

Holiday 2023: 5 Best Gift Cards to Buy

December 12, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

4 Bills You Don’t Have to Pay If You’re Poor

Savings Advice

4 Bills You Don't Have to Pay If You're Poor

December 12, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

6 Luxury Vehicles That Will Last Twice as Long as the Average Vehicle

Saving Money

6 Luxury Vehicles That Will Last Twice as Long as the Average Vehicle

December 12, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

10 Spending Solutions for the Holiday Season, According to Experts

Saving Money

10 Spending Solutions for the Holiday Season, According to Experts

December 11, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

10 Travel ‘Dupe’ Destinations That Will Save You Money on Your Next Trip

Travel

10 Travel 'Dupe' Destinations That Will Save You Money on Your Next Trip

December 11, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

8 Ways To Make a Budget You Can Keep in 2024

Saving Money

8 Ways To Make a Budget You Can Keep in 2024

December 11, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

15 Top Forgotten Elements To Include in Your Holiday Travel Budget

Travel

15 Top Forgotten Elements To Include in Your Holiday Travel Budget

December 11, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

8 Foreign Cars To Stay Away From Buying

Saving Money

8 Foreign Cars To Stay Away From Buying

December 12, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

How To Get Your Drinks for Half-Off (or Free) for the Remainder of the December Holiday Season at Starbucks

Saving Money

How To Get Your Drinks for Half-Off (or Free) for the Remainder of the December Holiday Season at Starbucks

December 12, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Holiday Spending Made Easy: How To Check Your Amex Gift Card Balance

Shopping

Holiday Spending Made Easy: How To Check Your Amex Gift Card Balance

December 12, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Holiday Shopping: 5 Things To Buy Cheap and 5 Things To Spend More Money On

Saving Money

Holiday Shopping: 5 Things To Buy Cheap and 5 Things To Spend More Money On

December 11, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Ramit Sethi: Here’s the Costly Mistake Many Frugal People Make and How It Impedes Financial Growth

Savings Advice

Ramit Sethi: Here's the Costly Mistake Many Frugal People Make and How It Impedes Financial Growth

December 11, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

BEFORE YOU GO

See Today's Best
Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!