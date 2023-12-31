Advertiser Disclosure
Saving Money / Car

ChatGPT Unveils: 5 Worst Japanese Cars for Your Money

2 min Read
By Sean Fisher, AI Editor
Auburn, WA, USA3/12/2022Blue Subaru BRZ parked with Mt.
Brandon Woyshnis / Getty Images

Japanese cars are renowned for their reliability and value for money. However, not every model lives up to this esteemed reputation. After analyzing various data sources and consumer reviews, here are five Japanese cars that might not be the best investment for your hard-earned cash.

1. 2012 Subaru Impreza

The 2012 Subaru Impreza, while loved for its all-wheel-drive system, falls short in reliability. This model year faced issues with excessive oil consumption and transmission problems. Its lackluster interior and subpar fuel efficiency also make it a less desirable choice compared to other compact cars in its class.

2. 2003 Nissan Murano

Debuting as Nissan’s first crossover SUV, the 2003 Murano was plagued with issues. Owners reported problems with the CVT (Continuously Variable Transmission) leading to costly repairs. Additionally, suspension and exhaust system issues were common, making it a potentially risky purchase for those seeking long-term reliability.

3. 2008 Mitsubishi Lancer

The 2008 Mitsubishi Lancer suffers from a rough ride quality and a noisy cabin. Although it sports a stylish exterior, its performance doesn’t match up, with a less-than-impressive engine and problematic transmission. Electrical issues and a low-quality interior also detract from its overall appeal.

4. 2009 Mazda CX-7

Mazda’s 2009 CX-7 was critiqued for its poor fuel economy and a high cost of ownership. The turbocharged engine, while powerful, had a history of reliability issues, including turbocharger and timing chain failures. Its cramped interior space and uncomfortable ride also make it a less favorable option for families.

Make Your Money Work for You

5. 2011 Toyota Yaris

The 2011 Yaris, Toyota’s entry-level subcompact, is critiqued for its uninspiring drive and minimalistic features. The car’s small size contributes to a cramped interior and limited cargo space. While its reliability isn’t as big a concern, the Yaris falls behind in the areas of comfort, technology, and overall driving experience.

While these models may come from manufacturers known for quality and durability, they remind us that no brand is immune to the occasional misstep. As always, thorough research and perhaps considering alternative model years or different models altogether are recommended when car shopping.

Editor's note: This article was produced via automated technology and then fine-tuned and verified for accuracy by a member of GOBankingRates' editorial team.

More From GOBankingRates

Saving Money Ideas

12 Tips To Build Your Savings
Clever Ways To Save Money
How To Save Money Fast
Frugal Living Tips To Help You Save Money
Money-Saving Challenges To Try
Save $100 Extra a Week With These Tips

Related Content

I’m a Financial Expert: Always Buy the Cheapest Version of These 10 Things

Savings Advice

I'm a Financial Expert: Always Buy the Cheapest Version of These 10 Things

December 31, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

10 Best Tips for Getting Cheap Car Rental Deals

Saving Money

10 Best Tips for Getting Cheap Car Rental Deals

December 31, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

13 Tips To Keep Your Energy Bills Low This Winter

Savings Advice

13 Tips To Keep Your Energy Bills Low This Winter

December 28, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

I’m a Financial Advisor: Want To Save $10,000 or More in 2024? Here’s How To Do It

Savings Advice

I'm a Financial Advisor: Want To Save $10,000 or More in 2024? Here's How To Do It

December 29, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

10 Used Luxury Cars That Are Surprisingly Affordable

Saving Money

10 Used Luxury Cars That Are Surprisingly Affordable

December 28, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Dave Ramsey: Avoid Making Everyone Else Rich — 3 Expenses To Cut

Savings Advice

Dave Ramsey: Avoid Making Everyone Else Rich -- 3 Expenses To Cut

December 30, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

12 Car Brands That Will Break Down Twice as Fast as the Average Vehicle

Saving Money

12 Car Brands That Will Break Down Twice as Fast as the Average Vehicle

December 30, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

ChatGPT Unveils: 5 Worst American Cars for Your Money

Saving Money

ChatGPT Unveils: 5 Worst American Cars for Your Money

December 27, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

These 20 Cars Will Last You Twice as Long as Any Regular Vehicle

Saving Money

These 20 Cars Will Last You Twice as Long as Any Regular Vehicle

December 30, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

8 Ways Frugal People Save Money and Time

Savings Advice

8 Ways Frugal People Save Money and Time

December 28, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

8 Home Appliances To Stay Away From Buying

Saving Money

8 Home Appliances To Stay Away From Buying

December 30, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Hidden Fees Are Costing Americans Billions: What You Can Do About It

Savings Advice

Hidden Fees Are Costing Americans Billions: What You Can Do About It

December 28, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

GOBankingRates

Saving Money

ChatGPT Suggests: 5 Best Japanese Cars for Your Money

December 27, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Walmart: Best Sale Items for January 2024

Shopping

Walmart: Best Sale Items for January 2024

December 26, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

8 Cars To Avoid Buying if You Live Near the Mountains

Saving Money

8 Cars To Avoid Buying if You Live Near the Mountains

December 26, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

10 Things the Middle Class Won’t Be Able To Afford in Less Than a Decade

Saving Money

10 Things the Middle Class Won't Be Able To Afford in Less Than a Decade

December 27, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

BEFORE YOU GO

See Today's Best
Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!