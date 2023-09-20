Advertiser Disclosure
Saving Money / Car

Elon Musk’s Cybertruck is Ready to Roll — Here’s How Much It Costs (and 5 Luxury Trucks That Are Cheaper)

3 min Read
By Sean Fisher, AI Editor

The buzz surrounding Tesla’s Cybertruck has been electrifying since its memorable unveiling back in 2019. With a design that seems lifted straight out of a science fiction movie, Elon Musk’s latest electric behemoth is generating polarized reactions — ranging from adoration among Tesla enthusiasts to deep skepticism from both automotive critics and environmentalists.

The Price Tag and Its Impact

While Tesla‘s official website hasn’t revealed the exact on-sale date, price, or specific range details, industry insiders believe the Cybertruck might be priced starting at around $60,000. If this is accurate, the truck has the potential to significantly increase Tesla’s annual revenue, given the considerable interest shown in the vehicle. Though exact reservation numbers are unclear, some fan sites estimate that more than 1.5 million people have expressed interest since its debut.

Environmental Concerns

Despite its electric engine, the Cybertruck has been a subject of environmental debate. The amount of energy and resources needed to produce this truck, especially given its size and design, have been points of contention. Aspects such as the energy-intensive production of its stainless steel exoskeleton and the environmental impacts of battery material mining raise questions about the true ecological footprint of this vehicle.

Competition Heats Up

The Cybertruck isn’t the only electric truck hitting the roads soon. While Tesla enjoys a devoted fan base, other renowned automakers are stepping into the ring with their own electric pickups. Ford’s F-150 Lightning has already made an impression in the market. There’s also anticipation around the electric Chevy Silverado and Stellantis’ RAM 1500 REV. For those seeking a more unconventional design, Rivian’s R1T has been positioned as an adventurous option.

Make Your Money Work for You

Five Luxury Trucks that Might Lighten Your Wallet Less

For buyers intrigued by the idea of a luxury truck but balking at the Cybertruck’s price, here are five alternatives to consider:

  1. Ford F-150 Lightning: Starting at around $40,000, Ford’s electric entrant is both more traditional in design and more gentle on the wallet.
  2. Chevy Silverado Electric: While exact pricing is yet to be announced, industry whispers suggest it will be competitive and potentially below the Cybertruck’s price tag.
  3. Rivian R1T: With prices starting at $67,500, it’s slightly pricier but offers a unique design and features suited for outdoor enthusiasts.
  4. RAM 1500 REV by Stellantis: Pricing details are yet to be confirmed, but given the competition, it might offer a balance of luxury and affordability.
  5. GMC Hummer EV: Although on the higher side with a starting price around $80,000, it provides a luxurious and rugged alternative to the Cybertruck.

Wrapping Up

Tesla’s Cybertruck, with its distinctive appearance and ambitious promises, is undeniably a disruptor in the automotive world. But as the electric truck market heats up, consumers will benefit from a range of options, both in design and price. Only time will tell which of these trucks will reign supreme on the roads.

Editor’s note: This article was produced via automated technology and then fine-tuned and verified for accuracy by a member of GOBankingRates’ editorial team.

Make Your Money Work for You

More From GOBankingRates

Related Content

New SNAP Work Requirements Go Into Effect Sept. 1 — Here’s Who Qualifies

Saving Money

New SNAP Work Requirements Go Into Effect Sept. 1 -- Here's Who Qualifies

September 20, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

9 Items That Dave Ramsey Buys When He Shops at Costco

Saving Money

9 Items That Dave Ramsey Buys When He Shops at Costco

September 20, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Fall-Themed Deals Hitting Target Stores in 2023 To Save You Money

Shopping

Fall-Themed Deals Hitting Target Stores in 2023 To Save You Money

September 20, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

6 Used Cars To Stay Away From

Saving Money

6 Used Cars To Stay Away From

September 19, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Cutting Out These 7 Expenses Can Save You $5,400 Per Year

Savings Advice

Cutting Out These 7 Expenses Can Save You $5,400 Per Year

September 19, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Don’t Buy Groceries on These Days of the Week

Saving Money

Don't Buy Groceries on These Days of the Week

September 19, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

From Toyota to Tesla: Buy These 5 Affordable Cars That Will Last Long After 100,000 Miles

Saving Money

From Toyota to Tesla: Buy These 5 Affordable Cars That Will Last Long After 100,000 Miles

September 19, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Costco’s Trade-Up Program Will Give You Free Groceries in Exchange for Your Old Electronics

Shopping

Costco's Trade-Up Program Will Give You Free Groceries in Exchange for Your Old Electronics

September 19, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

7 Frugal Habits That Aren’t Actually Good for Your Finances

Savings Advice

7 Frugal Habits That Aren't Actually Good for Your Finances

September 19, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

6 Overpriced Items at Costco That Will Become Cheaper This Fall

Shopping

6 Overpriced Items at Costco That Will Become Cheaper This Fall

September 19, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

When Is the Best Time To Buy an iPhone?

Shopping

When Is the Best Time To Buy an iPhone?

September 19, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Cars Are the Number One Wealth Killer: 11 Ways Your Vehicle Is Draining Your Wallet

Saving Money

Cars Are the Number One Wealth Killer: 11 Ways Your Vehicle Is Draining Your Wallet

September 19, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

4 Ways a Tesla Will Pay You Back for the Price You Bought It For

Saving Money

4 Ways a Tesla Will Pay You Back for the Price You Bought It For

September 18, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Do We Actually Need Car Dealerships? The Future of Auto Buying

Saving Money

Do We Actually Need Car Dealerships? The Future of Auto Buying

September 19, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

10 Ways the Dollar Store Actually Could Be Costing You More

Shopping

10 Ways the Dollar Store Actually Could Be Costing You More

September 19, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Surprising Things You Can’t Buy With Food Stamps

Shopping

Surprising Things You Can't Buy With Food Stamps

September 19, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Today's Trending Picks

Get matched with a top-rated financial advisor in your area to review your retirement plan today!

Unlock Free Access to Top Financial Advisors Near You through WiserAdvisor's Matching!

Learn More

Protect and Secure Your Wealth With A Gold IRA

American Hartford Gold is dedicated to helping clients protect their financial future with precious metals.

Learn More

Build A Real Estate Fortune With Arrived

Next-Gen Wealth Building: Invest in Real Estate Via Arrived.

Learn More

Get Paid to Share Your Opinion

Get paid to answer surveys, watch videos, shop online, and more.

Learn More

Unlock $1,600+ in Savings with AARP

Become a member for only $12 your first year and receive a free gift. Membership gives you access to discounts, programs, and services from numerous trusted brands.

Learn More

Access Your Home Equity With No Monthly Payments Required

Get the cash you need now and repay the loan on your own terms later.

Learn More

Search For People, Property Records & Unclaimed Money

Search For People, Property Records & Unclaimed Money with BeenVerified.

Learn More

Could This Be a Perfect Investment Strategy?

Over 750k Masterworks members are all asking themselves that very question right now after this art investing platform achieved 100% positive net returns on 14 exits.

Learn More

Build Your Credit By Paying Netflix

Grow Credit offers a free Mastercard you can use to pay your subscriptions and build your credit.

Learn More

BEFORE YOU GO

See Today's Best
Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!