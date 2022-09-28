Falling Gas Prices: Here are the Latest Rates in Your State

BraunS / Getty Images

When it comes to gas prices in 2022, the best you can do is cross your fingers and wish for brief relief. Currently, much of the country is enduring another spike in the price of gas, but some states continue to pay less at the pumps.

Throughout the United States, the cost of gas has pleasantly decreased over the past three months, but recent hikes in more than half of the states have let consumer doubt creep back into the picture.

According to Forbes, experts are predicting a late fall and winter defined by increasingly higher gas prices, primarily due to hurricane production supply fears, general economic and oil market volatility, economic sanctions against Russia and ongoing inflation and war in Ukraine.

The national average gas price of $3.765 is down from a month ago ($3.853) but it has risen $0.172 from a week ago ($3,681) and $0.018 from yesterday ($3.747), according to AAA. However, in many individual states, prices continue to decrease, albeit slower of late.

But as AAA stats show, as of Sept. 27, 22 states are currently taking advantage of lower pump prices than their higher-paying counterparts in 28 states.

Mississippi has the cheapest gas prices, with an average of $3.068 a gallon. Texas is next at $3.106, then Louisiana at $3.111 and Georgia at $3.161.

Do you live in a state with falling gas prices? Here are the states that are still seeing gas prices fall, according to AAA numbers over the past week:

Alabama

Connecticut

Florida

Georgia

Hawaii

Louisiana

Maine

Massachusetts

Mississippi

New Hampshire

New Jersey

New York

North Carolina

Pennsylvania

Rhode Island

South Carolina

Tennessee

Texas

Utah

Vermont

Virginia

West Virginia

