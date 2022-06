As Gas Prices Continue to Break Record Highs, How Much Per Gallon Will You Pay in Your State Today?

Reports predicting gas prices easing this year have largely disappeared as the cost per gallon in the United States continues a daily sojourn to new record highs. No state has been left untouched, with all 50 reporting unprecedented prices at the pump.

Today’s AAA national average cost for regular unleaded gasoline is $4.761 and for diesel, it’s $5.581. Both are the nation’s highest recorded average prices.

Sometimes it’s good to contrast and compare to understand and possibly, vent. With that in mind, GOBankingRates has compiled price data from AAA to see where in the U.S. gas is the priciest and where it is the cheapest for June 3, 2022.

Here are AAA’s average gas prices, from relatively fortunate Georgia ($4.22 per gallon) to unlucky California ($6.25 per gallon), for regular grade unleaded gasoline which, unless your car has a “strictly premium” rule, is the only type of gas you should be pumping now, experts say. State averages for midgrade, premium and diesel gas are also noted.

Prices are set by individual gas stations, these figures only reflect the national average, not what you could be charged in your area.

50. Georgia

Regular gas: $4.22

$4.22 Midgrade gas: $4.57

$4.57 Premium gas: $4.91

$4.91 Diesel gas: $5.32

49. Mississippi

Regular gas: $4.28

$4.28 Midgrade gas: $4.57

$4.57 Premium gas: $4.89

$4.89 Diesel gas: $5.21

48. Arkansas

Regular gas: $4.29

$4.29 Midgrade gas: $4.56

$4.56 Premium gas: $4.87

$4.87 Diesel gas: $5.20

47. Louisiana

Regular gas: $4.31

$4.31 Midgrade gas: $4.62

$4.62 Premium gas: $4.93

$4.93 Diesel gas: $5.16

46. Kansas

Regular gas: $4.32

$4.32 Midgrade gas: $4.55

$4.55 Premium gas: $4.84

$4.84 Diesel gas: $5.10

45. Oklahoma

Regular gas: $4.33

$4.33 Midgrade gas: $4.60

$4.60 Premium gas: $4.82

$4.82 Diesel gas: $5.07

44. Missouri

Regular gas: $4.36

$4.36 Midgrade gas: $4.60

$4.60 Premium gas: $4.89

$4.89 Diesel gas: $5.10

43. South Carolina

Regular gas: $4.36

$4.36 Midgrade gas: $4.70

$4.70 Premium gas: $5.02

$5.02 Diesel gas: $5.49

42. Tennessee

Regular gas: $4.39

$4.39 Midgrade gas: $4.72

$4.72 Premium gas: $5.06

$5.06 Diesel gas: $5.44

41. Texas

Regular gas: $4.40

$4.40 Midgrade gas: $4.70

$4.70 Premium gas: $5.00

$5.00 Diesel gas: $5.08

40. Alabama

Regular gas: $4.40

$4.40 Midgrade gas: $4.73

$4.73 Premium gas: $5.06

$5.06 Diesel gas: $5.42

39. South Dakota

Regular gas: $4.44

$4.44 Midgrade gas: $4.53

$4.53 Premium gas: $4.92

$4.92 Diesel gas: $5.20

38. North Carolina

Regular gas: $4.44

$4.44 Midgrade gas: $4.77

$4.77 Premium gas: $5.11

$5.11 Diesel gas: $5.61

37. North Dakota

Regular gas: $4.44

$4.44 Midgrade gas: $4.66

$4.66 Premium gas: $4.90

$4.90 Diesel gas: $5.21

36. Wyoming

Regular gas: $4.45

$4.45 Midgrade gas: $4.66

$4.66 Premium gas: $4.93

$4.93 Diesel gas: $5.49

35. Nebraska

Regular gas: $4.47

$4.47 Midgrade gas: $4.54

$4.54 Premium gas: $4.96

$4.96 Diesel gas: $5.17

34. Colorado

Regular gas: $4.49

$4.49 Midgrade gas: $4.80

$4.80 Premium gas: $5.08

$5.08 Diesel gas: $5.36

33. Iowa

Regular gas: $4.49

$4.49 Midgrade gas: $4.58

$4.58 Premium gas: $5.05

$5.05 Diesel gas: $5.21

32. Minnesota

Regular gas: $4.50

$4.50 Midgrade gas: $4.66

$4.66 Premium gas: $5.03

$5.03 Diesel gas: $5.29

31. Virginia

Regular gas: $4.53

$4.53 Midgrade gas: $4.91

$4.91 Premium gas: $5.23

$5.23 Diesel gas: $5.66

30. Montana

Regular gas: $4.53

$4.53 Midgrade gas: $4.79

$4.79 Premium gas: $5.05

$5.05 Diesel gas: $5.46

29. New Mexico

Regular gas: $4.55

$4.55 Midgrade gas: $4.83

$4.83 Premium gas: $5.07

$5.07 Diesel gas: $5.38

28. West Virginia

Regular gas: $4.57

$4.57 Midgrade gas: $4.83

$4.83 Premium gas: $5.12

$5.12 Diesel gas: $5.64

27. Kentucky

Regular gas: $4.60

$4.60 Midgrade gas: $4.88

$4.88 Premium gas: $5.19

$5.19 Diesel gas: $5.46

26. Wisconsin

Regular gas: $4.68

$4.68 Midgrade gas: $4.98

$4.98 Premium gas: $5.40

$5.40 Diesel gas: $5.14

25. Delaware

Regular gas: $4.71

$4.71 Midgrade gas: $5.02

$5.02 Premium gas: $5.27

$5.27 Diesel gas: $5.93

24. Maryland

Regular gas: $4.72

$4.72 Midgrade gas: $5.11

$5.11 Premium gas: $5.38

$5.38 Diesel gas: $5.90

23. Florida

Regular gas: $4.73

$4.73 Midgrade gas: $5.08

$5.08 Premium gas: $5.37

$5.37 Diesel gas: $5.55

22. Connecticut

Regular gas: $4.77

$4.77 Midgrade gas: $5.09

$5.09 Premium gas: $5.40

$5.40 Diesel gas: $6.22

21. Ohio

Regular gas: $4.79

$4.79 Midgrade gas: $5.06

$5.06 Premium gas: $5.38

$5.38 Diesel gas: $5.53

20. New Hampshire

Regular gas: $4.80

$4.80 Midgrade gas: $5.10

$5.10 Premium gas: $5.40

$5.40 Diesel gas: $6.19

19. Utah

Regular gas: $4.80

$4.80 Midgrade gas: $5.00

$5.00 Premium gas: $5.20

$5.20 Diesel gas: $5.59

18. New York

Regular gas: $4.82

$4.82 Midgrade gas: $5.21

$5.21 Premium gas: $5.48

$5.48 Diesel gas: $6.32

17. Vermont

Regular gas: $4.82

$4.82 Midgrade gas: $5.10

$5.10 Premium gas: $5.42

$5.42 Diesel gas: $6.13

16. Rhode Island

Regular gas: $4.83

$4.83 Midgrade gas: $5.20

$5.20 Premium gas: $5.49

$5.49 Diesel gas: $6.30

15. New Jersey

Regular gas: $4.84

$4.84 Midgrade gas: $5.21

$5.21 Premium gas: $5.44

$5.44 Diesel gas: $6.15

14. Idaho

Regular gas: $4.84

$4.84 Midgrade gas: $5.01

$5.01 Premium gas: $5.22

$5.22 Diesel gas: $5.60

13. Massachusetts

Regular gas: $4.85

$4.85 Midgrade gas: $5.14

$5.14 Premium gas: $5.41

$5.41 Diesel gas: $6.24

12. Pennsylvania

Regular gas: $4.86

$4.86 Midgrade gas: $5.17

$5.17 Premium gas: $5.46

$5.46 Diesel gas: $6.18

11. Maine

Regular gas: $4.86

$4.86 Midgrade gas: $5.16

$5.16 Premium gas: $5.46

$5.46 Diesel gas: $6.19

10. Indiana

Regular gas: $4.93

$4.93 Midgrade gas: $5.21

$5.21 Premium gas: $5.52

$5.52 Diesel gas: $5.52

9. Michigan

Regular gas: $4.94

$4.94 Midgrade gas: $5.14

$5.14 Premium gas: $5.48

$5.48 Diesel gas: $5.46

8. Arizona

Regular gas: $5.09

$5.09 Midgrade gas: $5.37

$5.37 Premium gas: $5.62

$5.62 Diesel gas: $5.61

7. Alaska

Regular gas: $5.28

$5.28 Midgrade gas: $5.44

$5.44 Premium gas: $5.64

$5.64 Diesel gas: $5.43

6. Washington

Regular gas: $5.31

$5.31 Midgrade gas: $5.50

$5.50 Premium gas: $5.67

$5.67 Diesel gas: $5.87

5. Illinois

Regular gas: $5.32

$5.32 Midgrade gas: $5.67

$5.67 Premium gas: $6.03

$6.03 Diesel gas: $5.39

4. Oregon

Regular gas: $5.32

$5.32 Midgrade gas: $5.47

$5.47 Premium gas: $5.67

$5.67 Diesel gas: $5.84

3. Nevada

Regular gas: $5.41

$5.41 Midgrade gas: $5.61

$5.61 Premium gas: $5.81

$5.81 Diesel gas: $5.76

2. Hawaii

Regular gas: $5.46

$5.46 Midgrade gas: $5.64

$5.64 Premium gas: $5.91

$5.91 Diesel gas: $5.93

1. California

Regular gas: $6.25

$6.25 Midgrade gas: $6.42

$6.42 Premium gas: $6.56

$6.56 Diesel gas: $6.75

